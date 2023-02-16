ELLLENSBURG — Prosser scored enough against No. 1 Ellensburg’s dominant defense to force the Bulldogs offense to step up in Thursday’s CWAC district championship game.
They responded to the challenge, pulling away late for a 73-60 win and their second straight district title. With Olivia Anderson limited to less than 10 minutes by foul trouble, sophomore Jamison Philip led the way with 21 points, including 10 in the third quarter.
Ellensburg trailed 50-49 in the fourth before going on a decisive 10-0 run, capped off by Rylee Leishman’s only 3-pointer of the game. She scored seven of her 11 points in the final quarter and coach Tim Ravet said his team responded well to a rare close game.
“It was what we needed,” Ravet said. “I just think we tightened up the D (late) and got about three or four key possessions where we got them to turn the ball over or just play a little faster.”
He praised the Mustangs for becoming the first team to score more than 50 points on the Bulldogs since Prosser did it in May 2021, during the Covid-shortened spring season. The Mustangs also surpassed the combined total they scored in a pair of losses to Ellensburg earlier this season.
Deidra Phillips scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and Prosser got 12 points each from Adriana Milanez and Kambree Blair while leading scorer Lay’lee Dixon battled foul trouble. The Mustangs (16-7) will host Shadle Park in a winner-to-state, loser-out game on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (21-0) appear to be a virtual lock for 2A’s No. 1 seed when the WIAA releases brackets Sunday. They’ve won 47 straight games and will be looking to finish off their second straight unbeaten season with another state title.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 3, Adriana Milanez 12, Ibarra 6, Dixon 6, Kambree Blair 12, Deidra Phillips 16, Chavez 5.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 4, Rylee Leishman 11, Jamison Philip 21, L. Rogel 2, Quinn Rogel 12, Olivia Anderson 10, Ravet 3, Markus 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 0, Alana Marrs 10.
Prosser=13=13=14=20=—=60
Ellensburg=14=14=17=28=—=73
