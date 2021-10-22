Central Washington’s running backs faced a big challenge following the unexpected departure of Michael Roots, who ran for more than 1,500 yards in 2019.
It’s clear no one’s going to touch that mark, which ranks second in school history. But the duo of Tyler Flanagan and Rashaad Boddie may come close to replacing Roots’ production together with a strong finish to the season, including Saturday’s rematch against Western Oregon on Homecoming night at Tomlinson Stadium.
“Rashaad’s a little bit of a throwback guy, reminds me a little bit of Earl Campbell, just punishing people as he goes down the field,” coach Chris Fisk said. “Tyler’s got a little bit more savvy, but Tyler’s a downhill runner, too, and he’s physical.”
They finally played together the past two weeks, splitting carries in wins over No. 11 Midwestern State and Western Oregon. Flanagan said the two backs constantly push each other in practice and he’s appreciated the benefits of a sideline perspective when it’s Boddie’s turn to step on the field.
The starting role belonged to Flanagan when the season began at Eastern New Mexico, where he rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes before suffering a shoulder injury. It turned out to be a grade 5 shoulder separation, meaning he tore all the tendons in his shoulder and couldn’t do anything for a week.
He started running again to keep up his conditioning and returned to the field three weeks later, although he still didn’t feel comfortable enough to carry the ball in a frustrating 14-9 loss to Angelo State. By that time Boddie had emerged as a significant threat with 279 yards in a dominant performance at Simon Fraser, and the 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior eclipsed 100 yards against Angelo State.
Boddie struggled with pass blocking early in the season, but Fisk said the Colorado State transfer’s improved enough after just a few months in Ellensburg to earn some opportunities on third and fourth down. However, Flanagan remains the more valuable weapon in the passing game with seven catches compared to just one for Boddie.
“I played receiver in high school so I’ve got some decent hands,” Flanagan said, noting he also played some quarterback after switching to tailback as a junior at Woodland High. “I know when to release on pass pro.”
Flanagan’s led Central in rushing all three games he’s touched the ball and said his legs still feel fresh thanks to his time off due to injury. Fisk praised the redshirt freshman’s “football intelligence” and has repeatedly stated Flanagan holds the potential to become Central’s next elite running back.
He learned a lot about how to run and the intricacies of the playbook from Roots, who entered the transfer portal abruptly last spring and ended up at Colorado Pueblo. That thrust Flanagan into a starting role a few days later at Montana, where he rushed for only 16 yards on 12 carries against what’s turned out to be the Big Sky’s best run defense this fall.
“I was sad (Roots left) because he was a really good mentor and he taught me a lot and took me under his wing,” Flanagan said. “I got thrown in the fire real quick.”
Along with the knowledge he gained from Roots, Flanagan also remembers how Western Oregon danced on the Wildcats’ logo after a 36-26 in the 2019 GNAC opener. Fisk also reminded his team of that game this week as they prepare to try and clinch their fourth straight conference title while also keeping their postseason hopes alive.
To have any chance of reaching the playoffs Central will almost certainly need to win out against what appears to be the easiest part of their schedule, capped off by games against three teams with worse records than 2-4 Western Oregon. As for matching Roots’ rushing total from two years ago, Boddie and Flanagan would need to combine for almost 185 yards per game the rest of the way.
“It’s a great 1-2 punch for us, fust to have more than one or two backs healthy at one time,” Fisk said. “We’ve actually got a few more guys in the hopper as well with Cam McKinney getting healthy and coming back.”
