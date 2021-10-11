ELLENSBURG — Central Washington football standouts Tyler Flanagan and Zach Stecklein were named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, the league office announced on Monday.
Flanagan, a redshirt freshman running back, rushed 12 times for 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns in helping lead the Wildcats to a 45-14 win at Western Oregon.
In addition to averaging 7.8 yards per carry, Flanagan scored on touchdown runs of 35 and 8 yards, and caught 3 passes for 14 yards.
Stecklein recorded 3.0 sacks as he and the rest of the Wildcats defense limited Western Oregon to an opponent season-low 252 yards of offense.
Stecklein, a redshirt senior, finished with 6.0 total tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss. For the season, he leads the GNAC with 5.0 sacks.
The Wildcats are off this weekend, and return to action when they host Western Oregon on Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.