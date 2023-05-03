Two Yakima Valley graduates and Central Washington standouts plan to stay in Ellensburg for a fifth season with the Wildcats, coach Mario Andaya announced via a release Tuesday.
His daughter, Ellensburg grad Tia Andaya, will look to add to her GNAC career triple-double record of 12 after winning All-Conference first team, American Volleyball Coaches Association All-West Region first team and AVCA All-America Honorable Mention honors last season. She'll join West Valley graduate Sydney Remsberg, who recorded a team-high 598 assists to help the Wildcats reach the NCAA Division II West Region semifinals.
Both players saw considerable time on the court as freshmen, with Andaya spending her first two seasons at Division I Gonzaga. She returned to Ellensburg as a junior to win GNAC Newcomer of the year while playing outside hitter and splitting setter duties with her longtime club teammate, Remsberg, who became a regular in the starting lineup while averaging 5.21 assists per set.
Andaya contributed 275 kills for the Wildcats last season, second only to Ashley Kaufman, another senior who plans to return for a fifth year. Kaufman's 321 kills ranked fourth in the GNAC and she made the all-GNAC first team for the second consecutive year.
All three picked up an extra year of eligibility from the 2020-21 school year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited the 2020-21 season to just seven matches. Central won an NCAA tournament match each of the last two seasons, including an upset of No. 2 seed Western Washington in 2022.
"To be able to play with their teammates and for Central one last time is important for them," Mario Andaya said in a release. "Their degree is within their grasp, and they all have an exciting future after fall so to be able to fully focus and enjoy their final college volleyball experience is awesome for them."
BASEBALL
Selah's Rasmussen one of 14 Wildcats on GNAC Baseball All-Academic team
Selah's Reid Rasmussen joined 14 of his teammates on the GNAC Baseball All-Academic team, including conference leaders Austin Ohland and Nolan Murphy.
Those two recorded 3.98 GPAs and Rasmussen posted a GPA of 3.79 in P.E. and School Health to earn the honor for a second consecutive season. The right-handed pitcher's struck out 25 batters in 10 appearances this spring, including nine starts.
