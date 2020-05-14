Three Central Washington players earned a spot on the 33-man roster for the USA U20 men’s national team, according to the Goff Rugby Report.
Props Jonah Auvaa and Cam Nelson joined flanker Alex Cleary as Wildcats on the roster. The team won’t compete in the inaugural Men’s U20 world championship as scheduled due to the coronavirus, but World Rugby hasn’t ruled out the possibility of hosting an event later this year.
After nearly 200 responses only Saint Mary’s College (Calif.) had more players selected than Central Washington, which started 8-0 before the rest of the 2020 season was canceled. The Wildcats took fourth at the 2019 USA Rugby College 7’s national championships.
Sophomores Cleary and Auvaa played for Central last season, while Nelson is a freshman.