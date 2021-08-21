After two weeks of fall camp it's still not clear who Central Washington's prolific offense will count on to replace all of its lost production, especially at quarterback.
Coach Chris Fisk said sophomores JJ Lemming and Zach Matlock are sharing first-team snaps with freshman Quincy Glasper following the departure of Christian Moore, who transferred to Colorado Mesa last spring. Jack Smith, a transfer from Arizona State who joined the Wildcats earlier this year, elected to leave the program for undisclosed reasons.
Fisk said all three can make the throws needed in Central's offense, and Lemming adds some nice size although he's not as explosive running the ball as Glasper and Matlock. Only Lemming's played in a collegiate game before, when he completed 2 of 10 passes in a 59-3 loss at Montana last April, the team's only action since 2020.
"JJ and Q have improved," Fisk said. "They both had unbelievable summers. They were in here working their tails off and preparing for the fall."
Matlock transferred to Ellensburg in 2020 after two seasons on the bench at Boise State, and Fisk said he's showing some promise as well. The competition for the starting job might continue all the way up to the Wildcats' opener at Eastern New Mexico on Sept. 2, and Fisk noted true freshman Daniel Buxton could be a viable long-term option at quarterback.
The choice to replace recordbreaking running back Michael Roots appears clearer, with Tyler Flanagan back after earning the top spot for last season's trip to Montana. Fisk has high expectations for the redshirt freshman from Woodland High, whose role became even more secure when fellow freshman Zaire Lozolo entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Jackson McCann, Cameron McKinney and Colorado State transfer Rashaad Boddie will all be in the mix to get some touches in the backfield alongside returning fullback Kaiden Hammond. As expected, Fisk said veterans JoJo Hillel and Tony Archie look poised to start at wide receiver, with Tai-John Mizutani, Kellen Gregory and Daniel Johnson all competing for catches.
Ideally not much will change under offensive coordinator Zach Tinker, who took over in 2020 after Kelly Bills left for Dixie State. Fisk said zero contact last fall and an unusual spring presented some challenges, but he's confident they're heading in the right direction. But Moore secured the job with a huge game off the bench in a 48-41 loss at West Texas A&M and then led the Wildcats to six straight wins to end the season.
Once again the first half of this year's schedule should present Central's toughest tests, including a trip to Eastern Washington on Sept. 11 and the home opener Sept. 25 against Angelo State, who was picked to finish second in the Lone Star Conference. But every game will be important with no autobid from the GNAC, which is down to three teams this season.
"I think to give ourselves the best opportunity to make the playoffs, we have to have our destiny in our own hands," Fisk said.
Fortunately, the smoke frequently blanketing the Yakima Valley in recent days has stayed out of Ellensburg, allowing the Wildcats to hold all their practices outside. Fisk also said they're still taking some extra safety measures to protect against COVID-19, even with all players, coaches and staff fully vaccinated.