Experienced leadership shouldn’t be a problem for Central Washington basketball this season, thanks to a strong group of super seniors eager to play an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the women’s side, the Wildcats figure to rely heavily on Ellensburg graduate Kassidy Malcolm and point guard Kizzah Maltezo, who will be playing her sixth season after taking a medical redshirt as a senior at Concordia (Ore.) two years ago.
Men’s coach Brandon Rinta expects significant contributions from Xavier Smith, Marqus Gilson and David Thompson, all of whom went to junior college first after graduating high school in 2017.
“They all lead in their own way and take turns being vocal,” Rinta said. “We’ve got seven freshman this year and the guidance that these seniors can provide for them is going to be important for this year and not only this year, but for years to come.”
Both teams flew to California on Thursday in preparation for Friday’s season openers, with the CWU men set to play at Cal State Monterey Bay and the women matched up against host Stanislaus. it’s the first of nine straight games away from home for the Wildcats men.
Rinta said that challenge should offer good insight into his team’s toughness, and Gilson sets a strong example for the GNAC leaders in scoring defense from 2019-20. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds as a junior during the 2019-20 season, and Rinta said Gilson’s as good defensively as any forward he’s ever coached.
Smith and Thompson can also defend, and they’ll be relied upon to provide perimeter scoring for the Wildcats. Thompson’s penciled in at point guard and Smith’s ready to play more off-ball as a scorer, with both highly capable of shooting from beyond the newly extended 3-point line.
“It doesn’t seem to be affecting us,” said Rinta, whose team ranked fourth in the GNAC while shooting better than 36% from three in 2019-20. “My hope is that we’re going to be able to be efficient from the 3-point line.”
Maltezo and Malcolm showed their own long-range prowess in an exhibition win over Seattle, combining to make nine 3-pointers as the team’s top two scorers. When they lost their senior season a year ago, the pair agreed to stick together and extend their college careers.
Central’s women played just two games due to some COVID-19 cases last spring, but Malcolm posted team-highs of 33 points and 21 rebounds. The 5-foot-11 forward led the GNAC with 8.7 rebounds per game and posted eight double-doubles to earn All-Conference Honorable Mention recognition as a junior.
The Wildcats will count on Maltezo to help them replace the production of guards Alexis Pana and Kaelie Flores, Central’s top two scorers before they graduated in 2020. Maltezo could also serve as a valuable mentor for sophomore guards Tori Maeda and Jenna Troy.
GNAC coaches ranked the Wildcat women fifth in the preseason poll, and the men came in sixth. Conference play begins Dec. 2 at Seattle Pacific for both teams.
