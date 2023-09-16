ELLENSBURG — Two weeks after a disappointing performance on special teams in the season opener, all of Central Washington's units proved extra special in lifting the Wildcats to the program's biggest Lone Star Conference win.
Jalen Owens recovered a punt blocked by Johnny Navarro punt for a touchdown, returned a fake field goal pass for six points and Patrick Rogers blocked the game-tying field goal on No. 9 Angelo State's final drive to seal a 27-24 upset at Tomlinson Stadium. Senior kicker Josh Jones' 46-yard field goal set up by a muffed punt ended up deciding the final margin.
It looked as though the Wildcats would win comfortably following Tanner Volk's pick six on Cade Fuller's ill-advised fake field goal pass with 9:19 remaining. To that point Angelo State had converted only three first downs on five second-half drives against a stout Central defense.
Rogers, an All-American defensive back, led the way with 14 tackles and he also came up with a crucial pass breakup in the end zone as Angelo State tried to win in the game's final minute. Volk added 13 tackles and linebacker Brett Accimus had seven, including a sack.
But the Rams began to move the ball at will late in the fourth quarter, scoring two quick touchdowns and then reaching the red zone one last time. A sack by Accimus and an intentional grounding after a bad snap on the following play forced Angelo State to try a 54-yard field goal, which was blocked.
Central also blocked two punts and gave Angelo State virtually no chance to return the Wildcats' punts or kickoffs, quickly swallowing up returners. One of them muffed a punt and Tyler Flanagan recovered the fumble, setting up Jones' long kick.
Those special teams' efforts made up for an offense that struggled to move the ball consistently after opening the game with a 10 play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Quarterback JJ Lemming once again started and completed two passes on the drive, but it was speedy backup Kennedy McGill who hit Flanagan for a nine-yard score after McGill rushed for 19 yards on two carries.
They continued to rotate throughout the night and Lemming completed 7-of-16 passes for 80 yards while McGill ran for 41 yards on nine carries. Flanagan totaled a team-high 70 rushing yards on 17 carries.
The win snaps a two-game losing streak against Angelo State, the unbeaten defending league champs from a year ago. Central moved to 1-0 in LSC play after a 35-10 loss at FCS No. 10 Weber State and a 37-29 loss to NAIA #16 Montana Tech in Ellensburg last Saturday.
A trip to Western Oregon looms next weekend for the Wildcats.
Angelo State=0=10=0=14=—=24
Central Washington=7=3=10=7=—=27
CWU —Tyler Flanagan 9 pass from JJ Lemming (Josh Jones kick)
ASU — FG Bradley Larson 31
ASU — Drew Carstens 5 pass from Gerald Gardner (Larson kick)
CWU — FG Jones 25
CWU — Jalen Owens recovered punt blocked by Johnny Navarro (Jones kick)
CWU — FG Jones 46
CWU — Tanner Volk 80 interception return (Jones kick)
ASU — Zorhan Rideaux 44 pass from Gerald Gardner (Larson kick)
ASU — Hunter Wallis 2 run (Larson kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — ASU, Kason Phillips 7-31, Brayden Wilcox 6-21, Alfred Grear 5-17, Chad Pharies 1-9, Wallis 1-2, Gardner 6-(minus-5). CWU, Flanagan 17-70, Kennedy McGill 9-41, Tre' Henderson 9-34, JJ Lemming 3-10, Darrien Gaines 1-(minus-2), TEAM 1-(minus-2).
PASSING — ASU, Gardner 27-38-1-307, Cade Fuller 0-1-1-0, Chad Pharies 0-1-0-0. CWU, Lemming 7-16-0-80, McGill 2-3-0-22.
RECEIVING — ASU, Rideaux 7-182, Albert Thomas IV 3-32, Donny Biship 2-25, Brayden Wilcox 7-20, Wallis 1-16, Kel Williams 1-10, Trevor Winn 1-10, Carstens 1-5, Anthony Jones 1-4, Phillips 3-3, Grear 1-0. CWU, Darius Morrison 3-36, Zach Matlock 1-19, Darrien Gaines 1-18, Demonte Horton 1-13, Flanagan 1-9, Payton Glasser 1-6, Kaiden Hammon 1-1.
