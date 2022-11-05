Seattle Supersonics jerseys scattered throughout the crowd signified the main draw for many of the 385 fans in attendance for Central Washington’s exhibition game at Davis High School on Saturday afternoon.
Hall of Fame point guard Gary Payton coached the visiting Lincoln Oaklanders, a new program from his hometown of Oakland, Calif. Before tipoff kids surrounded Payton, hoping for a fist bump or a wave, and Central coach Brandon Rinta shared a hug with the nine-time NBA All-Defensive First-Team selection who retired in 2007.
“I’ve only had one team in my life and that’s the Seattle Sonics,” said Rinta, a Chehalis native who played at Yakima Valley Community College and Central Washington. “He was my favorite player. It probably means more to me than it does our players.”
The lone exception might be Montana transfer Freddy Brown III, who marked this exhibition game on his schedule months in advance when he learned Payton would be in town. Brown is the grandson of Sonics legend Fred “Downtown Freddie” Brown, who captained Seattle’s teams for eight years and won an NBA championship in 1979.
Brown III grew up in Seattle and played at Nathan Hale, where he spent a season with Milwaukee Bucks rookie and Yakima native MarJon Beauchamp when the team featuring Michael Porter Jr. won the 3A state title and earned the No. 1 national ranking. Payton and Brown hosted a basketball camp together, along with Brown III.
“I called my grandpa before this game and I got some great words from him,” Brown III said. “(MarJon) texted me before the game and just said, ‘have fun and just do your best.’”
Nick Mifflin wore his Payton jersey and recalled going to Sonics game in middle school while growing up in Ellensburg. His wife, Talia, and their two kids — ages 3 and 5, wearing a “Bring Back the Sonics” shirt and a shirt that read “thieves” over the Oklahoma City logo — came out to watch Payton’s team play Central for the second straight season.
Ongoing construction at Nicholson Pavilion led the Wildcats to host the game at Davis, making it an easier drive people like Davis basketball alum Freddy Garza. He still lives in Yakima and remembered wearing two different pairs of Gary Payton’s shoes as a huge Sonics fan during some of the franchise’s most successful seasons, led by Payton and Shawn Kemp.
Like so many others Garza hopes to see the Sonics return to Seattle, potentially creating a unique opportunity for the Air Force reservist. He’s sung the national anthem at Mariners and Seahawks games and dreams of one day singing for the Sonics.
On the court, Lincoln’s guards showed some of the same defensive intensity displayed regularly by their coach, often applying full-court pressure to the Wildcats. Payton also demonstrated some of his trademark passion, picking up a technical foul when he felt the referees should have let some contact go in Central’s 82-73 win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.