SPOKANE — Megan Smallbeck’s weight throw dominance and another school record for Ellensburg graduate E’lexis Hollis carried the Central Washington women to fourth place at the GNAC Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Smallbeck’s throw of 17.12 won by more than a meter on Monday and Hollis lowered the Wildcat 60-meter dash record on consecutive days, including a 7.58 to win on Tuesday. Bobby Widmer also won an individual title with a 6.96 in the 60-meter dash to lead the men’s team to sixth place.
Hollis beat the previous mark set by teammate Makenna Hansen, who finished third just ahead of another Central sprinter, Juliette Williams. Hansen also took second in the 200-meter dash and Lauryn Chandler took second in the 60 meter hurdles.
Ellensburg grad Avery Fisk posted the third-best mark in the shot put with a throw of 12.87 meters. Omar Young earned all-conference honors with a third-place finish in the weight throw.
Top CWU results
Women: Weight throw: 1. Meagan Smallbeck 17.12m, 5. Mercedes Pesina 14.94m; High jump: 5. Kylie Griffin 1.57m; Triple jump: 2. Cabanos 11.06m; 60m hurdles, 2. Lauryn Chandler 8.79, 4. McCall DeChenne 8.94; 60m: 1. E’lexis Hollis 7.58, 3. Makenna Hansen 7.66. 4. Juliette Williams 7.77; Shot put: 3. Avery Fisk 12.87m; 400m: 3. DeChenne 57.29; 200m: 2. Hansen 24.77, 5. Williams 25.50; Pentathlon: 3. Sarah Sewell 3,097 points.
Men: Weight throw: 3. Omar Young 16.37m; Triple jump: 4. Christopher Hines 13.27m; Pole vault: 5. Jacob Thompson 4.15m; 60m hurdles: Aiden Wise 8.60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.