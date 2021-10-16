ELLENSBURG — A pair of former Yakima Valley high school standouts at the setter position give Central Washington volleyball plenty of valuable versatility.
Ellensburg native Tia Andaya rarely leaves the court, spending half of her rotations as an outside hitter. That’s when West Valley graduate Sydney Remsberg steps in to take over passing responsibilities, allowing her to match Andaya's 294 assists for the season.
"Usually when you run a two-setter system both setters come out," coach Mario Andaya, Tia's dad, said in an interview Friday. "Now that one setter doesn't have to come out in the front row, it saves us substitutions. We're allowed to do more things."
That was on display again Saturday and the sophomore duo successfully connected three times against visiting Saint Martin’s, including for the final point in the second set of a 25-22, 25-19, 25-16 sweep. They combined for 27 assists, 13 digs and Andaya added five kills to extend the Wildcats’ home winning streak to five games.
Remsberg played a secondary role behind senior Gabby Aihara as a freshman before taking over as the full-time setter for Central's seven-match season in spring 2021. But when her longtime club teammate, Tia Andaya, decided to give up a starting setter role at Gonzaga to return home, Remsberg said it hardly felt like an adjustment at all.
"We both just are comfortable running the offense and we both kind of feed off of each other and we help each other," said Remsberg, the setter for West Valley's 2018 state championship team. "If we see something that's open or we need to set a specific hitter we communicate with other on that type of stuff."
She also enjoyed the bonus of adding Andaya as a hitter, where Mario Andaya said she provides the biggest upgrade for the Wildcats. Tia Andaya's 130 kills rank third on the team behind Ashley Kaufman and Marianna Payne, and the former state-level high jumper's also fourth with 33 blocks.
It took a little extra hitting practice for Andaya to return to a role she's familiar with from both club volleyball and her career at Ellensburg, where she carried the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish at the 2019 2A state tournament. But she mostly splits her time at the setter and outside hitter, a combination her father says is "very rare" at the college level.
"It's fun to have some variation," Tia Andaya said. "I love both positions but it is fun to get a piece of the hitting action."
A setting mentality offers an extra advantage, along with the team chemistry from playing volleyball previously alongside several other Wildcats, including fellow Ellensburg graduate Shauny Fisk and West Valley's Alyssa Smith. They played some club competitions under Mario Andaya, and of course Tia's intimately familiar with the philosophy and coaching style of Central's coach for the last 26 seasons.
He's still seeing growth from both setters and appreciates their leadership on and off the court. High volleyball IQ and athleticism give them key advantages for a young team that Tia said all treats each other as equals.
Her versatility and all-around game has helped her tie a single-season GNAC record with five triple-doubles, most recently in a five-set win over Northwest Nazarene on Oct. 1. Mario Andaya said Remsberg's one of the team's best players and she showed once again on Saturday that she offers much more than just assists by diving for tough digs and recording a kill, even though at 5-foot-4 she can't compete with taller players above the net.
"She's a little firecracker for our team for sure," Tia Andaya said. "I think she brings a lot of energy that we feed off of and we needed that today and she brought it."
Energy reverberated throughout Nicholson Pavilion earlier this season when Central ended a 10-match losing streak against rival Western Washington by beating the No. 15 Vikings in four sets. Andaya led the way with a season-high 16 kills to go along with 26 assists and 14 digs, while Remsberg added 22 assists and 10 digs.
That only confirmed what they already knew after the Wildcats pushed Metro State Denver — now the No. 2 team in the country — to five sets in their season opener, along with another five-set loss to No. 24 Chaminade two days later.
"I think it kind of just gave us a baseline to start with of this is where we are now and we belong with the top teams in the country," Remsberg said. "From here we just keep working and growing as a team."
Mario Andaya said they've done that and picked up some big wins along the way, briefly making an appearance in the top 25 after winning seven of eight matches. But he still believes they've yet to reach their ceiling, largely thanks to their dynamic duo setting the tone.
