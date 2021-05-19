Selah graduate Reid Rasmussen and four other Central Washington baseball players picked up first team all-GNAC honors this week.
Coaches unanimously selected the freshman left-hander as well as senior pitcher Dillon Larsen, freshman catcher Austin Ohland, senior outfielder Justin Hampson and sophomore outfielder Zach Berryman. They helped Central finish third out of five teams in the conference this year, good enough for a berth in this week's championship series.
Rasmussen earned a team-best five wins and ranked third in the GNAC with a 2.24 ERA and .224 opposing batting average. Larsen tied for the conference lead with 67 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.
Ohland won the Freshman of the Year award thanks to a .356 batting average, 10 doubles and 24 RBI. Hampson led the league with a .465 average and Berryman ranked second at .422 with team-highs of 43 hits and 38 runs scored.
CWU third baseman Mitch Lesmeister made the second team and Wildcat outfielder Tyler McClain was named an Honorable Mention.
Central finished 14-10 in conference play and will travel to No. 1 seed Northwest Nazarene for a three-game series scheduled to start on Thursday and conclude with one or two games on Friday. The league's COVID-19 protocol prevented No. 2 seed Western Oregon from competing in the postseason.