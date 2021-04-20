Another Pepper has signed to play basketball at Central Washington.
CWU announced Tuesday morning the addition of Selah senior Noah Pepper, a little more than a month after he picked up an offer from the Wildcats. He'll follow in the footsteps of his father, Ryan Pepper, and his uncle, Jason Pepper, both of whom earned spots in the CWU Athletic Hall of Fame.
Noah picked offers from three other Division II schools — Chico (Calif.) State, Colorado Christian and Biola (La Madra, Calif.) University — as well as NAIA program George Fox near Portland. The 6-foot-4 guard-forward was named the CWAC MVP in each of the past two seasons and helped the Vikings reach the Class 2A title game in 2019.
He played for two years at Selah alongside his brother Elijah Pepper, a starter at UC Davis who missed most of his senior high school season with an injury. After he graduated, Noah made first-team all-state as a junior, averaging 27 points and 15 rebounds per game while carrying Selah to the state tournament.
Noah plans to major in pre-med biology, and Wildcats coach Brandon Rinta said he expects the 6-foot-4 senior to be a valuable, versatile addition. Noah hopes to enjoy one last shortened season with Selah starting next month and said it's a relief to finally know where he's going for college.
"I’ve been surrounded by Wildcats my whole life," said Pepper, noting he's stayed in touch with his cousin and current Central baseball pitcher, Reid Rasmussen. "It feels really comfortable."
Noah's father, Ryan, played from 1992-95 still holds the school record with 2,254 career points, as well as the single-season record of 898 and the single-game scoring mark of 46. Jason, Noah's uncle, ended his four-year career in 1993 and set the school record for career steals with 343 and ranks in the top 15 in rebounds and blocked shots.