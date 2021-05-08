Braydon Maier breaks records in the pole vault wherever he goes. He took down Selah's school record twice in 2017 and less than two years later he became the all-time best at Central Washington University.
He's been a fraction of an inch from clearing 16 feet and feels that lofty standard has long been within his capabilities.
There's just one hitch.
Maier has far too many capabilities and is far too good at too many things.
As was made clear when he won the state high school decathlon as a junior at Selah, Maier has exceptional multi-event skills and last Tuesday he won his second GNAC decathlon title with his trademark second-day surge.
"When I was in high school I looked at myself as a pole vaulter who was pretty good in some other events," said Maier, who earned seven individual state track medals at Selah. "Now I look at myself as a decathlete who is also a good pole vaulter. But I do wonder sometimes how high I could go if I only did that one event. Sometimes I can't vault in practice because I'm too tired or sore."
Maier will go on wondering because he's not changing anything in a collegiate career that has two full seasons to go due to the extended opportunity of COVID-19 eligibility.
Presently, Maier's broad focus will be on his two best individual events — the pole vault and 110-meter hurdles, which he will compete in along with the 4x400 at the GNAC Championships at Western Oregon next week. Then he will shift back to the 10-event decathlon and prepare for a likely trip to the NCAA Division II National Championships in Kingsville, Texas.
That would make three decathlons in six weeks — a whirlwind after no competition at all for nearly two years with the loss of 2020. And getting started this year was no easy effort. Maier resumed full training in January, then shut it down for two months when it appeared COVID restrictions would claim another season. But conditions improved, the GNAC started up again and athletes returned to the track in March.
With such an extended layoff and with no access to all the facilities required, few athletes were impacted more by the shutdown than a decathlete. But Maier just rolled with it and did what he could to stay fit.
"I'm still not totally back in rhythm with training and fitness, but it helps I've been doing this for so many years," he said. "I got in four weeks of training before my first decathlon back (on April 16) and, yeah, it was tough. The main thing is getting your body to hold up over two days and that takes quite a bit of work over time."
Maier, a five-time GNAC champion, has been in 13 multi-event competitions at CWU and he's a two-time All-American, having placed seventh at nationals in the indoor heptathlon and outdoor decathlon in 2019. That year he set his career best in the decathlon of 7,005 points, which is No. 2 in Wildcat history, and he scaled 15 feet, 11.75 inches in the pole vault for a new Central standard.
With "a lot of room for improvement" in the discus and normal incremental gains made across the board, Maier believes the CWU decathlon record of 7,207 set by former teammate Kodiak Landis in 2018 will soon be within reach. Possibly, too, Landis' indoor heptathlon record of 5,508.
Maier is not only chasing Landis in the halls of history in Ellensburg but his own sister, Alicen, a four-time All-American and CWU Hall of Fame member who still holds school records in the 800, 1,500 and mile from 19 years ago.
For all his many athletic pursuits, there is time.
Although a senior academically, Maier is eligible to continue competing through 2023. To make that commitment, he said, was an easy decision.
"I enjoy track so much and especially the atmosphere of the multi-events," said Maier, who is picking up a second major in secondary education. "I enjoy competing with all the guys, working hard and getting better at the technical aspects of each event. I even like the events I wouldn't normally do, like the shot and discus. I enjoy all of it so I look forward to going as long as I can."