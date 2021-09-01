Central Washington’s preparation for Thursday’s long-awaited 2021 season opener at Eastern New Mexico felt a little different this fall.
It’s not just that the Wildcats haven’t played a fellow Division II opponent since Nov. 16, 2019, when they capped off a six-game win streak by beating Simon Fraser 51-14. Coach Chris Fisk and his staff also don’t know much about what to expect from ENMU, which will feature few returning starters from 2019 and a brand new coaching staff hired just last spring.
Both teams saw their leagues cancel the 2020 season due to COVID-19, although Fisk believes Central will benefit from playing one game at Montana last April. Senior linebacker Donte Hamilton said this fall’s felt mostly normal with the whole team vaccinated, and they’re focused primarily on maximizing their strengths.
“I think we’re going to be great in stopping the run,” said Hamilton, a graduate student with a bachelor’s in sport management who’s entered a two-year athletic administration program. “I think we’re a good tackling team. We create turnovers and capitalize off the turnovers.”
Limiting the ground attack certainly would have been valuable against Eastern New Mexico in 2019, when it ran a wing-T type offense and ranked second in the country with 248.4 yards per game. But new coach Tye Hiatt brings a decidedly different pedigree, having led Shepherd (Pa.) and the offense that led all of Division II with 347 passing yards per game in 2019.
Central watched some limited film from that team and will face either a freshman quarterback or a sophomore who’s played only two games at the junior college level. Hamilton said as always, they’ll emphasize putting pressure on whoever’s taking the snaps.
A deep, experienced defensive line led by 2019 all-GNAC selections Isaiah Carbajal and Max Nauer give Fisk plenty of confidence in CWU’s defense. He expects Hamilton to direct
“He’s one of the great defensive leaders we’ve had here on defense over the years,” Fisk said. “That’s why he’s wearing #44.”
That coveted number’s given out each year to the defensive player who best exemplifies the team’s hard-nosed mentality, including GNAC defensive player of the year winners Billy Greer, Kevin Haynes (twice), Stan Langlow, Adam Bighill and Buddy Wood. Hamilton said he’s honored to wear the jersey and understands the leadership responsibilities that come with it.
Offensively, Central Washington should also be somewhat of a mystery to their opponents, since the Wildcats will start redshirt freshman running back Tyler Flanagan and one of three quarterbacks with limited experience. Only JJ Lemming’s taken any college snaps, and although he’s listed as the starter in Wednesday’s game notes, Fisk said Tuesday the choice between Lemming, Zach Matlock and Quincy Glasper wouldn’t be revealed until just before kickoff.
“Every team in the country gets to where you’re just excited to stop the banging against each other and just play somebody else,” Fisk said. “We feel good about it.”