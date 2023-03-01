Central Washington's Samantha Bowman can add unanimous GNAC player of the year to her long list of accomplishments.
The fifth-year senior and former Zillah standout carried the Wildcats to a third-place finish, averaging a league-best 21.6 points per game while shooting 55% from the field against constant double teams. She also led Division II with 14.8 rebounds per game, breaking Central's all-time school record along the way.
"She is one of a kind and has forever elevated the expectation of her position within our program and I think the conference," coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said in a release. "She's been phenomenal all year long."
Three other starters earned recognition from the league's coaches as well, including first-team all-GNAC guard Sunshine Huerta. Forward Asher Cai won the freshman of the year award and joined point guard Tori Maeda on the honorable mention list.
Bowman also ranks in the GNAC's top ten for assists (99), steals (43) and blocks (43). She broke the GNAC's single-game record for rebounds 31 in a win over Whitman on Dec. 17.
Two days later, Huerta scored 46 to break the GNAC single-game scoring record in a win over Walla Walla. The sophomore stepped into a larger role this season, averaging 18.5 points per game while leading the GNAC in free throw percentage at 87.7%.
Cai completes Division II's highest scoring trio with 14.1 points per game and led the conference by making 67 threes. Maeda ranks second in the GNAC with 5.1 assists per game and shot 39% from 3-point range.
Central's set to play No. 6 seed Simon Fraser at the GNAC tournament in Bellingham Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Even if the Wildcats can't defend their conference tournament title, they should be in consideration for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.
Poquette gets 2nd-team nod
Central's Matt Poquette made the all-GNAC second team and three other Wildcats earned honorable mention recognition.
Poquette averaged 13 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game, good for third in the conference. The fifth-year senior from Morton played an integral role in Central's four game win streak to end the season, averaging 16.5 points per game, highlighted by a season-high 23 to help the Wildcats complete their first sweep of Western Washington since the 2008-09 season.
Honorable mentions Camron McNeil, Brock Gilbert and Samaad Hector all contributed significantly to the Wildcats' turnaround after starting conference play 0-5. They finished tied for fourth and will play Western Oregon in the quarterfinals Thursday at 2:15 p.m. at Bellingham.
Only three players in the GNAC averaged more points than McNeil's 15.4 per game, which included 25 with a last-second game-winner vs. No. 21 Saint Martin's last Thursday and 29 in the regular season finale against Western Oregon on Saturday. He shot 49% from the field and a team-best 40.5% from 3-point range.
Gilbert ranks third in Division II with seven assists per game and dished out ten on five different occasions. Hector hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Central a 75-73 win over WOU last weekend and ranks among the GNAC's top five in both rebounds (6.2) and blocks (1.2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.