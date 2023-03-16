Samantha Bowman's game is going international.
Fresh off her final record-breaking season with Central Washington University basketball, the Zillah graduate this week signed a professional contract with the Rockhampton Cyclones in Rockhampton, Queensland in Australia.
Rockhampton is scheduled to start its season in the NBL1 North on March 24 against the Mackay Meteors. The Cyclones have reached the QBL Grand Finals in three out of the past five years and won the state championship twice.
"I'm super excited and nervous," Bowman said in a CWU release. "It's a great opportunity I couldn't pass up and I'm so grateful to continue my career."
The 6-foot-3 post was consistent force in her final season with the Wildcats, averaging 22.2 points, 14.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists to go along with 46 blocks and 45 steals. In recent weeks she has been named the GNAC Player of the Year, West Region NCAA all-tournament, D2CCA West Region Player of the Year and D2CCA All-West Region first team.
"We are very proud of Sam and happy for her to be continuing her basketball journey," CWU head coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "We have seen firsthand all her dedication and hard work over the past five years and know she is ready for this next challenge."
"I couldn't have even thought of this opportunity without Randi and Jess (Richardson) and all the coaches before them, helping me grow and develop into the player and person I am," Bowman added. "I have the upmost respect for them and cherish all the memories I got to spend in this program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.