It's a safe bet Central Washington won't spend too much time celebrating its season-opening win at Eastern New Mexico Thursday night.
Even after a 66-24 rout, coach Chris Fisk identified some improvements he'd like to see from his largely young and inexperienced team. He knows the Wildcats will see a huge jump up in competition next Saturday, when they travel to face FCS opponent Eastern Washington.
"We'll have our hands full," Fisk said in a phone interview after the win.
Sophomore quarterback JJ Lemming likely won't see nearly as many wide open receivers as he did on Thursday while completing 14 of 22 passes for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Fisk said Lemming made some difficult throws and also credited some of the schemes drawn up by new offensive coordinator Zach Tinker against a youthful secondary.
Eastern Washington's pass defense looked considerably more formidable in a 35-33 double-overtime win at UNLV on Thursday, holding the Rebels to 140 yards and a paltry 6 yards per pass. Every starter returned for the Eagles' defense, including a pair of defensive backs who earned all-conference recognition during their seven-game season last spring.
Fisk expressed surprise when told Central's win that EWU trailed only 6-3 at half, but not because the score was close. He expected more from an Eagles' offense that averaged nearly 38 points per game last season and ranked 3rd in FCS in total yardage.
Right on cue, they exploded for 17 points in the third quarter, just as Central had done earlier in the evening. But even though CWU scored on eight of its ten drives and only settled for a field goal once Fisk wanted to see more production from a running game trying to replace Honorable Mention All-American tailback Michael Roots.
The Wildcats averaged less than four yards per carry despite a strong second half from Tyler Flanagan. Fisk wasn't happy with his defense's tackling in the first half before it gave up just 30 yards of total offense after halftime, excluding a 95-yard touchdown pass.
Of course, Fisk never expected the Wildcats to play perfectly given what they've dealt with since March 2020, from missing spring practice and then the 2020 season because of COVID-19 to losing several key players to the transfer portal. A disappointing 59-3 loss at Montana last April gave Central an idea of how tough it would be to return to game readiness, so the team's second season-opening win since 2009 didn't go unappreciated.
"After everything that we've been through...it was a lot of gratification to get the win tonight," Fisk said.