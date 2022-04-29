PASCO — A six-run fourth inning propelled Yakima Valley to an 8-5 win in the first game of a doubleheader split at Columbia Basin on Friday afternoon.
The first of two leadoff doubles for Jessica Stanfield started the rally and Jasmine Almueti added a three-run triple for the Yaks, who trailed by four runs after three innings. Ivy Barnes added a pair of hits for YVC and scored the game-tying run on Granger grad Nizhoni Tallman's RBI single.
Yakima Valley couldn't complete another comeback in a 5-1 loss. Walla Walla's set to visit Yakima on Saturday for the Yaks' final doubleheader of the season, starting at noon.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Jessica Stanfield 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs; Jasmine Almueti 1-3, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Ivy Barnes 2-3, run, RBI; Helina Hahn 1-3, 2b, run. Game 2: Parker McAtee 1-2, RBI.
-
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wildcats swept at Saint Martin's
LACEY — Central Washington couldn't hang on to its lead in the late innings of two losses at Saint Martin's on Friday.
The Wildcats gave up two runs to lose a one-run advantage in the 8th and 9th of a 6-5 loss and then led by eight runs after four innings in a 12-11 loss that went eight innings, one beyond the seven scheduled. Adam Fahsel and Austin Ohland both homered for Central Washington, which will play two more games in Lacey on Saturday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 1-4, 2b, run; Adam Fahsel 2-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Austin Ohland 2-4, 3 RBI. Game 2: Berryman 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Fahsel 1-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Austin Ohland 1-4, HR; Tyler McClain 3-5, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Michael Copeland 1-4, 2b, run, RBI; Colby Musselmann 1-4, 2b.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.