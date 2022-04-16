Yakima Valley held off Walla Walla twice to finish off a four-game sweep Saturday at Parker Faller Field.
The Yaks played as the visiting team at their own ballpark after weather moved the doubleheader from Walla Walla to Yakima.
Yakima Valley gave up six runs in the ninth before finishing off a 9-7 win.
Dane Fraser went 5-for-9 on the day, including two hits to help the Yaks close out the series with a 4-2 win.
They’ll try to extend their eight-game win streak in a doubleheader Wednesday at Columbia Basin.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Dane Fraser 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Ryne Hays 2-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Owen Bischoff 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Corey Jarrell 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-2, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Hank Dunn 2-5, run, sb; Fraser 2-4, run.
Wildcats drop twoELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s late rally fell just short in a doubleheader sweep by Western Oregon on Saturday.
Tyler McClain’s second three-run home run of the day nearly brought the Wildcats back in the final inning of an 8-7 loss. Central lost the first game 11-4 and will play a doubleheader to start a four-game series at Saint Martin’s next Friday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 1-4, 2b, run; Tyler McClain 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Michael Peter 2-4, 2b. Game 2: Austin Ohland 1-4, HR; McClain 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Charlie Larson 2-4, run; Michael Copeland 1-4, 2b, RBI.
SOFTBALL
Central swept by WesternBELLINGHAM — Central Washington catcher Alyssa Benthagen homered in the sixth inning for a third straight game and added another RBI later but the Wildcats fell twice at Western Washington on Saturday.
The Wildcats lost 4-2 despite collecting four extra-base hits in Game 1. Central totaled 13 singles and left nine runners on base in a 3-1 loss in the nightcap. Central will return home next Saturday to start a four-game weekend series against Western Oregon.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Harlee Carpenter 1-4, 2b; Alyssa Benthagen 1-2, HR; Myiah Seaton 1-3, 2b; Makenna King 1-1, 3b, run. Game 2: Carpenter 3-4, run; Allie Thiessen 2-3; Alyssa Benthagen 3-4, RBI; Seaton 2-4; King 2-4.
MEN’S RUGBY
Central falls to No. 1 CalBERKELEY, Calif. — Central Washington couldn’t keep up with No. 1 California in a 43-26 loss in the quarterfinals of the D1A national championships.
The Wildcats took an early 5-0 lead on a try by Tiai Vavao before the Golden Bears scored 38 straight points to take control of the game. Central finished the season 7-5 and won’t play another game until the USA Rugby College 7s national championships, scheduled for May 14-15 in Kennesaw, Ga.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
Central’s season ends at LifeMARIETTA, Ga. — Central Washington couldn’t do much of anything in a 38-0 loss to Life University in the USA Rugby D1 Elite Playoffs.
The Wildcats trailed 26-0 at half and finished their season 2-4.
