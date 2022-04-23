ELLENSBURG — Quarterback Quincy Glasper showed why he’s expected to be Central Washington’s starter next fall at the annual spring game Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
Glasper led the game’s first scoring drive in the second half, capped off with a touchdown pass to Peyton Glasser, and their Team Crimson rolled to a 23-7 win. A 90-yard touchdown pass from Darius Morrison to fellow wide receiver Tai-John Mizutani on a trick play extended Team Crimson’s lead and linebacker Samaad Turner returned an interception 18 yards for their final score.
Cameron Daniels ran for a team-high 23 yards and scored the lone touchdown for Team Black. Glasper finished with 103 yards passing as he continues to build on a breakout freshman season, when he earned GNAC offensive honors after throwing for 1,371 yards, running for another 218, and scoring 22 total touchdowns in seven games.
2022 Hall of Fame Inductee and former All-American quarterback Mike Reilly coached Team Crimson and Hall of Fame member Brian Botucek coached coached Team Black.
TRACK
Hurdlers dominate on home trackELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s stable of hurdlers swept all four races at Saturday’s 12-team Wildcat Invitational.
Aiden Wise won the men’s 110-meter hurdles in 14.82 and teammate Austin Albertin captured the 400 hurdles in 54.62. Albertin also anchored CWU’s first-place 4x100.
For the women, Lauryn Chandler was a winner in the 100 hurdles (14.51) and McCall Dechenne took the 400 hurdles in 1:03.20. Ellensburg grad E’lexis Hollis led off Central’s victorious 4x100.
Kylie Griffin won the high jump for CWU.
CWU highlights
MEN
100: 3, Zachery Davis 10.88. 200: 3, Bryan Sidor 22.10w. 1500: 3, Rajesh Gill 4:02.62. 110H: 1, Aiden Wise 14.82w; 3, Drew Klein 15.26w. 400H: 1, Austin Albertin 54.62; 2, Reilly Williams 56.17. Steeple: 3, Espen Diamond 10:09.18. 4x100: 1, CWU (Davis, Sidor, Widmar, Albertin) 41.87. 4x400: 2, CWU 3:24.57. TJ: 2, Christopher Hines 44-3.
WOMEN
100: 2, E’lexis Hollis 12.10; 3, Makenna Hansen 12.24. 5,000: 2, Molly Mattson 19:33.61; 3, Zoie Mastin 20:03.83. 100H: 1, Lauryn Chandler 14.51. 400H: 1, McCall Dechenne 1:03.20. 4x100: 1, CWU (Hollis, Ochoa, Williams, Hansen) 47.75. 4x400: 2, CWU 4:06.24. HJ: 1, Kylie Griffin 5-2. TJ: 2, Erica Cabanos 37-1. Shot: 3, Avery Fisk 43-10. Disc: 2, Fisk 140-1. Hamm: 3, Mercedes Pesina 150-8.
