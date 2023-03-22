Davis sent a statement to the rest of the Big 9 in its league opener Wednesday night.
The Pirates took advantage of four errors to top visiting West Valley 4-1, ending the Rams’ 17-game regular season Big 9 winning streak. Chase Hansen and Brian Alcazar both doubled, scored and drove in a run to lead the Davis offense.
West Valley, which went 17-1 in league play last year and posted a perfect 13-0 record in the shortened 2021 spring season, struck first by scoring a run in the top of the fourth inning. The Pirates answered by tallying three runs in the bottom of the inning and added one more in the fifth.
Quinton Greggs pitched three scoreless innings to seal the win. The two teams will meet again for a doubleheader at West Valley on Friday.
Elsewhere in the Yakima Valley, Highland beat Riverside Christian 17-10 and La Salle lost to Tri-Cities Prep 15-0 on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Brody Mills (WV) 1-4, 2b; Chase Hansen (D) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI, 4 IP, R, 0 ER, 2 H, 4 K; Brian Alcazar (D) 1-3, run, RBI.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central falls to Whitman
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington lost another late lead in a 7-5 loss to Whitman Wednesday afternoon at CWU Baseball Field.
Charlie Larson’s two-run double put the Wildcats ahead 4-1 in the fourth inning against the Division III Blues, who have won four of their last five. They scored six runs in the eighth inning, taking advantage of two Central errors.
Trenton Love went 3 for 4 and scored twice, including in the seventh inning on a one-out triple by Brady Hinkle. Eight different pitchers took the mound for the Wildcats and three of them didn’t allow a hit from the fourth through sixth innings.
Central’s lost three games this season after holding a lead of at least two run in the final three innings, including a 6-5 loss at Northwest Nazarene last Saturday. The Wildcats (8-20) will look to bounce back when they begin a four-game series against visiting Montana State Billings with a doubleheader on Friday.
CWU highlights: Charlie Larson 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Kevin Varner Jr. 2-5, run, sb; Trenton Love 3-4, 2 runs; Brady Hinkle 1-3, 3b, RBI.
