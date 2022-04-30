LACEY — Nolan Miliman allowed just one earned run over seven innings and struck out eight as Central Washington snapped a five-game skid with a 9-1 victory over Saint Martin’s in the first game of a GNAC baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
Charlie Larson had two hits, a double and two runs scored and Austin Ohland had a two-run double for the Wildcats, who took advantage of 12 walks.
Western Oregon earned a split with a 9-1 win in the second game.
Central Washington (7-21, 13-32) plays at Montana State Billings on Thursday.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Austin Ohland 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Charlie Larson 2-5, 2b, 2 runs; Adam Fahsel 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Nolan Miliman 7 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K. Game 2: Zach Berryman 3-4.
-
SOFTBALL
Wildcats drop pair
ELLENSBURG — Alyssa Benthagen clubbed her 11th home run of the season, a two-run shot that sparked Central Washington to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Western Oregon rallied to win 5-4 in the first game of a GNAC doubleheader on Saturday.
The Wolves completed the sweep with a 10-2 win in the second game. Central (9-13, 18-24) hosts Western Oregon for another twin bill Sunday to close out the GNAC’s regular season.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Alyssa Benthagen 1-3, HR, run, 3 RBI; Brooke Jordan 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Karsyn Decker 2-3; Harlee Carpenter 1-4, run. Game 2: Harlee Carpenter 1-3, RBI; Ashlee Laver RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.