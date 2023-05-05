BILLINGS, Mont. — Central Washington baseball's seven-game win streak finally came to an end in the regular season finale at Montana State Billings on Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats couldn't take advantage of another strong outing by Brayde Hirai in a 2-1 loss. He struck out seven in seven innings and held a brief lead after Sam Lauderdale's fourth-inning RBI single drove home Kevin Varner Jr.
An immediate response by the Yellowjackets tied the game and Hirai gave up a solo home run to Zack Blaszak in the sixth. Central's offense finally broke through with three runs in the first inning of the second game of Friday's scheduled doubleheader, only to see it called due to lightning before the Yellowjackets even had a chance to hit.
Central Washington (16-15, 22-27) earned the last of three spots at next week's GNAC tournament in Lacey, where all three teams will play a round-robin Thursday to determine who advances to Friday's championship game. The Wildcats will open play against No. 2 Northwest Nazarene, a team Central swept in a four-game series two weeks ago.
CWU highlights: Brayde Hirai 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Charlie Larson 1-4, 2b.
RODEO
Zillah grads to nationals
HERMISTON, Ore. — Zillah graduates Wiley Jack Karas and Kacie Jo Wiersma have both qualified for the National College Rodeo Finals in Casper, Wyo., on June 10-17.
At last weekend's Northwest Finals in Hermiston, Ore., Karas won the steer wrestling title for the second year in a row for Treasure Valley Community College. He is ranked No. 1 in the nation heading to Casper.
Wiersma, who attends Walla Walla Community College, was the reserve champion in breakaway roping at regionals and ranks third in the nation.
