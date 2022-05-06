BILLINGS, Mont. — A pair of outstanding individual performances at the plate helped Central Washington baseball earn a split in its final doubleheader of the season.
Leadoff hitter Zach Berryman went 6 for 6 in a 17-12 win and then hit safely in his first three at-bats during a 9-8 loss, virtually guaranteeing the junior from Ephrata will win the GNAC batting title with a season average of .379. Michael Copeland’s second home run of the day completed a five-run rally in the Wildcats’ last inning and he finished the day with eight RBI.
Central posted a record of 14-35 in its first full season since 2019.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 6-6, 4 runs, RBI; Adam Fahsel 2-6, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Charlie Larson 3-6, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Trenton Love 4-6, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Michael Copeland 2-3, HR, 3 RBI; Trevor Tripoli 2-4, 2b, 4 runs. Game 2: Berryman 3-4, 2b, run; Fahsel 2-4, 2b, run RBI; Copeland 2-4, HR, 5 RBI.
SOFTBALL Central’s season ends
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington’s bats stayed cold and the Wildcats’ season ended on a rainy second day of the GNAC tournament in Ellensburg.
The Wildcats couldn’t stop Saint Martin’s after a 32-minute rain delay in the seventh inning of a 10-0 loss and then fell 2-1 to Northwest Nazarene in a loser-out game that included an 81-minute delay. Alyssa Benthagen’s sixth-inning RBI double brought home Brooke Jordan for Central’s only run of the day, one inning after they failed to score despite putting runners on second and third with no outs.
Benthagen tallied a team-high 39 RBI for the Wildcats this season as first-year coach Joe DiPietro compiled a 20-27 record.
CWU highlights — Game 1 vs. SMU: Taylor Kai 2-2. Game 2 vs. NNU: Alyssa Benthagen 1-3, 2b, RBI; Makenna King 2-3.
