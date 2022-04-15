BELLINGHAM — Central Washington slugger Alyssa Benthagen hit a pair of crucial sixth-inning home runs in a road sweep of rival Western Washington Friday afternoon.
The first baseman hit a go-ahead home run to lift the Wildcats to a 2-1 win and then followed that with her ninth homer of the season to tie the second game. Brooke Jordan's RBI double in the seventh inning helped Central close out a 3-2 win against a team that had won seven of its last eight GNAC games.
Rhaney Harris and Isabel Womack both threw complete games for the Wildcats, who will play two more games in Bellingham on Saturday.
CWU highlights: — Game 1: Alyssa Benthagen 1-3, HR; Rhaney Harris 7 IP, ER, 4 K. Game 2: Brooke Jordan 1-3, 2b, RBI; Benthagen 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Isabel Womack 7 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 7 K.
-
BASEBALL
Wildcats earn split
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington erased an early six-run deficit and snapped a seven-game losing streak on Charlie Larson's tenth-inning, two-out infield single.
Michael Peter went 3-for-4 with three RBI and scored the game-winning run in a 10-9 win over Western Oregon. Adam Fahsel hit a home run in both games of Friday's doubleheader, including a 12-4 loss.
The two teams will meet again for another pair of games Saturday at CWU Baseball Field.
CWU highlights — Game 1: Zach Berryman 2-5, run; Adam Fahsel 2-5, HR, 2 runs; Austin Ohland 1-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Tyler McClain 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Michael Peter 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI. Game 2: Fahsel 1-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; McClain 1-4, HR; Michael Copeland 2-3, RBI.
