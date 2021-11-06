SILVER CITY, N.M. — Central Washington's offense needed a few drives to figure out how to beat an aggressive defense at high elevation after a long road trip.
Once the did, though, the Wildcats once again couldn't be stopped in a 54-29 rout of Western New Mexico. Quincy Glasper returned from injury to throw for five touchdowns to five different receivers and 442 yards, the most by a Central quarterback since 2018.
"We just adjusted as the defense set their game plan and I thought that Quincy obviously played very well," coach Chris Fisk said. "He looked like he was in control of the game."
The junior quarterback completed 33 of his 55 attempts, 33 more passes than he's thrown in any of his previous four games. Central's top receiver, Darius Morrison, once again led the way with five catches for 117 yards and senior JoJo Hillel caught a career-high 11 passes for 78 yards.
A defense that's occasionally struggled early in games this season kept Central from falling behind, forcing punts on the Mustangs' first six drives. Fisk took some of the blame for disrupting his defense's rhythm early in the second half when he chose to try a fake punt that failed, giving Western New Mexico a short field.
That led to a touchdown to cut Central's lead to 20-13. But just like they'd done when the Mustangs scored their first touchdown, the Wildcats responded by quickly putting up more points.
"They've been that way all season," Fisk said. "They've been a team of believers and fighters."
Running back Tyler Flanagan saw limited opportunities against a defense willing to blitz and load the box often, but when he found space he made the most of it. A 42-yard touchdown catch gave Central a touchdown just before halftime and Flanagan's 69-yard run put the Wildcats ahead 30-16 in the third quarter.
From there, they cruised to their fifth straight win thanks to three more touchdowns from Glasper, who also ran nine times for 46 yards. Central Washington will look to cement its case for a playoff berth next week in its regular season finale at home against Simon Fraser.
Central Washington=6=14=17=17=—=54
Western New Mexico=0=6=10=13=—=29
CWU — Rashaad Boddie 1 run (kick missed)
CWU — Daniel Johnson 4 pass from Quincy Glasper (Patrick Hegarty kick)
WNMU — David Telles 18 pass from Devin Larsen (kick blocked)
CWU — Tyler Flanagan 42 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
WNMU — Vincent Rankin 14 pass from Devin Larsen (Nicholas Herber kick)
CWU — FG Hegarty 31
WNMU — FG Herber 32
CWU — Flanagan 69 run (Hegarty kick)
CWU — Kellen Gregory 25 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
WNMU — Bryce Coleman 2 run (Herber kick)
CWU — FG Hegarty 28
CWU — Tai-John Mizutani 20 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
WNMU — Coleman 14 run (rush failed)
CWU — JoJo Hillel 5 pass from Glasper (Hegarty kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CWU, Flanagan 8-106, Glasper 9-46, Boddie 8-18; WNMU, Coleman 18-79, Telles 1-(minus-5), Devin Larsen 4-(minus-22).
PASSING — CWU, Glasper 36-55-0-442, Tony Archie 0-1-0-0, Van Soderberg 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — CWU, Darius Morrison 5-117, Hillel 11-78, Johnson 4-70, Gregory 3-59, Flanagan 3-57, Mizutani 4-30, Archie 4-17, Kaiden Hammond 2-14; WNMU, Joshua Powell 8-119, Telles 5-84, Allen Ortiz 5-50, Coleman 4-33, Kenny Allen 2-26, Oly Ta'ase 3-23, Rankin 1-14, James Hoban 1-9.
