LAKEWOOD — West Valley's girls cross country team stayed together to finish fourth at the Brooks Fort Steilacoom Invitational Saturday afternoon.
Five Rams completed the 5K course within 42 seconds of each other in the event's top race, led by freshman Zoey Moon. She took 26th place with a time of 19:43, followed closely by senior Skye Stenehjem in 28th place at 19:45.
Nicole Murdock also beat the 20:00 mark to earn 33rd place for West Valley, which beat fifth-place Tahoma by 166 points. Coaches ranked the Rams sixth in this week's 4A poll, one spot behind Tahoma.
The West Valley boys entered the week and finished seventh Saturday thanks to two top 10 finishes. Caden Casteel ran a 16:02 for seventh place and Boden Anderson took 15th with a time of 16:12.
Eisenhower's boys finished fourth in the silver varsity race and 20th overall. Junior Keagan Garcia led the Cadets with a time of 17:14.
Brooks Fort Steilacoom XC Invitational
Local highlights — Boys gold varsity: 7, Caden Casteel (WV) 16:02; 15, Boden Alderson (WV) 16:12; 141, Kian Compton 17:48. Silver varsity: 14, Keagan Garcia (Ike) 17:14; 21, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 17:23; 41, Nemiah Villanueva (Ike) 17:53.
GIRLS
Gold varsity: 26, Zoey Moon (WV) 19:43; 28, Skye Stenejehm (WV) 19:45; 33, Nicole Murdock (WV) 19:53; 40, Katie Murdock (WV) 20:20; 41, Hallie Pyfer (WV) 20:25; 57, Natasha Kalmombo, 21:08.
Apple Ridge Run Invite
3 miles
BOYS
Team results: Cheney 20, Cedarcrest 47, Walla Walla 55, Moses Lake 67, Selah 67, Pasco 82, Eastmont 93, Kennewick 132, West Valley 158, Chiawana 172, Othello 228, Davis 257, East Valley 260, Grandview 424, Highland 471.
Local highlights — Course 1: 1, Nicolas Spencer (S) 14:53; 14, Seth Lorton (S), 17:32; 16, Pavlo Rodriguez (S), 17:40; 22, Britten Butler (WV) 17:59. Course 2: 13, Joshua Strand (S) 17:46; 14, Baysam Ruiz (D), 17:46; 16, Zachary Burch (EV) 17:53; 17, Savidth Ruiz (D) 17:55; 18, Ryan Thompson (S), 17:57. Course 3: 1, Nathan Shipley (S) 16:01.
GIRLS
Team results: Cheney 26, Moses Lake 51, Chiawana 68, Selah 70, Kennewick 73, East Valley 81, Eastmont 85, Pasco 148, West Valley 154, Davis 177, Othello 180, Cedarcrest 193, Walla Walla 203, Highland 243.
Local highlights — Course 1: 1, Presley Weatherley (EV) 19:15; 5, Isabella Escamilla (S) 20:24; 6, Italia Vazquez (D) 20:47; 11, Alison Dorn (D) 21:38. Course 2: 8, Mallory Keller (S) 20:52; 10, Hayden Ostrander (EV) 21:28. Course 3: 3, Mackenzie Malmberg (EV) 21:16.
Wenatchee Invitational
BOYS
Local team results: 3, Ellensburg 64; 5, Sunnyside 138; 6, Toppenish 152; 12, Naches Valley 332; 13, Wapato 334.
Local highlights: 1, Jeremy Wallace (E) 17:31.5; 4, Trevor Wolfenbarger (E) 18:35.6; 9, Stephen Maltos (S) 18:48.5.
GIRLS
Local team results: 5, Ellensburg 139; 8, Naches Valley 192; 12, Toppenish 324.
Local highlights: 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:02.3; 9, Olive Clark (NV) 20:12.1; 11, Emma Beachy (E) 20:16.3; 22, June Nemrow (E) 21:05.6; 26, Brooke Seim (E) 21:10.9; 9, Merry-Margaret Jones (NV) 21:16.4.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Nonleague
ZILLAH 3, GRANGER 0: At Granger, the Leopards held off the Spartans for a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 sweep with help from 11 kills by Marissa Magana and 30 assists for Jacelyn Yearout. Amy Torres posted 17 kills and 18 digs to lead Granger, which will travel to Goldendale Tuesday while Zillah hosts Cascade.
Highlights: Alaina Garza (Z) 5 kills, 6 digs, 2 blks; Aysia Garcia (Z) 2 kills, 2 digs; Emma Flood (Z) 46 digs, 2 aces, kill; Indica Tsosie (Z) 3 digs; Jacelyn Yearout (Z) 30 assts, 15 digs, 2 aces; Kya Gonzalez (Z) 12 digs, 4 kills; Liz Walle (Z) 5 digs, 4 kills; Marissa Magana (Z) 8 kills, 8 digs, ace; Mia Hicks (Z) 11 kills, 15 digs, 2 blks, 2 aces; Amy Torres (G) 17 kills, 18 digs, 18 pp, 8-8 serving; Kiara Torres (G) 18 digs, 22 pp; Betsaida Castaneda (G) 18 digs, 8 pp, 7-7 serving; Amaree Golob (G) 19 assts 2 aces; Estrella Valencia (G) 2 blks.
DAVIS 3, PROSSER 2: At Davis, Lay'lee Dixon totaled 24 kills and 19 digs in a five-set loss for the Mustangs. Prosser will go to Grandview Tuesday and Davis will host Wenatchee next Thursday.
Highlights: Herbie Wright (P) 16 kills, 32 digs, 9 pp; Lay'lee Dixon (P) 24 kills, 19 digs; Kennedy Bailey (P) 6 kills; Adriana Milanez (P) 46 assts, 15 digs, 4 aces; Mercedes Roman (P) 14 digs, 9 pp; Kaylan Cox (P) 3 aces.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, Jes Lizotte assisted goals by Sage Williams and Joy Lally for the Rams in the CBBN opener for both teams. West Valley will host Wenatchee Tuesday and Davis won't play until a trip to Wenatchee next Saturday.
WV goals: 1, WV, Gigi Doucette; 2, WV, Sage Williams (Jes Lizotte); 3, WV, Joy Lally (Lizotte).
CWAC
PROSSER 6, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, Soleil Hoefer and Karen Villegas both scored hat tricks and the Mustangs exploded for five goals in the second half for their third straight win. Prosser will play at Grandview while Ellensburg hosts Cashmere next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Prosser, Soleil Hoefer, 38:00.
Second half: 2, Prosser, Hoefer (Arabella Taylor), 52:00; 3, Prosser, Karen Villegas (Tessa HalfMoon), 54:00; 4, Prosser, Hoefer (HalfMoon), 62:00; 5, Prosser, Villegas (HalfMoon), 71:00; 6, Prosser, Villegas (HalfMoon), 79:00.
Saves: Abby Jensen (P) 9.
EAST VALLEY 7, CASCADE 0: At Leavenworth, Ariana Lopez, Lilliana Byers and Shannah Mellick contributed two goals each for the Red Devils in their final nonleague match. East Valley (6-0) will play at Selah in a rematch of last year's district championship game Tuesday night.
First half: 1, EV, Shannah Mellick (Delaney Gibbons), 10:00; 2, EV, Ariana Lopez (Lilliana Byers), 29:00; 3, EV, Mellick (Lopez), 36:00.
Second half: 4, EV, Eveyanna Townsend, 42:00; 5, EV, Lopez (Mellick), 55:00; 6, EV, Byers (Lopez), 59:00; 7, EV, Byers, 78:00.
Saves: Kikkan Brine (C) 6, Allie Ward (C) 4; Kate Ketcham (EV) 2.
Nonleague
TOPPENISH 10, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, Aleena Gonzalez netted four goals in the first 16 minutes for the Wildcats to extend their unbeaten streak to four games. They'll travel to Kiona-Benton while White Swan hosts Burbank next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Maite Rodriguez, 4:00; 2, Toppenish, Aleena Gonzalez, 6:00; 3, Toppenish, Rodriguez, 8:00; 4, Toppenish, Gonzalez, 10:00; 5, Toppenish, Gonzalez, 14:00; 6, Toppenish, Gonzalez, 16:00; 7, Toppenish, Nadia Cisneros, 25:00.
Second half: 8, Toppenish, Belinda Cortes, 42:00; 9, Toppenish, Diana Lustre, 48:00; 10, Toppenish, Sintia Lucatero, 52:00.
Saves: Xittaly Galindo (WS) 10; Maria Partida (T) 1.
WAPATO 6, GRANGER 0: At Wapato, the Wolves snapped a three-game losing streak. They'll play at Royal while Granger travels to Highland next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Wapato, 18:00; 2, Wapato, 26:00; 3, Wapato, 38:00.
Second half: 4, Wapato, 56:00; 5, Wapato, 63:00; 6, Wapato, 77:00.
Saves: Abril Guevara Jiminez (G) 6.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING
CWAC
Prosser Aquatic Center
Team scores: Prosser 82, Ellensburg 51, Grandview 26, Cle Elum 6, Toppenish 2.
Winners — 200 medley relay: 1, Prosser (Rude, Perkins, Miller, McDonald) 2:11.9. 200 free: 1, Ella Frederickson (E) 2:23.24. 200 IM: Ebony Mireles (G) 2:43.95. 50 free: Macey Holloway (E) 27.76. 100 fly: Faithe Miller (P) 1:12.2. 100 free: Holloway (E) 1:00.4. 500 free: Ella Frederickson (E) 6:27.1. 200 free relay: Prosser 1:57.9. 100 back: Maggie Wersland (CE) 1:20.11. 100 breast: Hannah Perkins (P) 1:21.44. 400 free relay: Ellensburg 4:17.5.
