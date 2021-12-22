Brandon Lee Jr. hit five of his team's dozen 3-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points as Davis' boys pulled away late for an 82-69 win over Ellensburg in nonleague basketball Wednesday night at Davis.
The Pirates, who trailed 21-18 after the first quarter, moved ahead with a 25-point second period and four triples and then finished with 24 in the final quarter. Center Dhantaye Bennett-Joe netted 15 points and was one of six Davis players to make a 3-pointer.
Ellensburg stayed with Davis for most of the game by also making 12 long-distance shots. Cade Gibson matched Lee's five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and teammate Emmett Fenz had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Davis (7-1) extended its win streak to six games and remains at home for its next game, hosting Hanford on Dec. 29.
Ellensburg (3-3) will play in next week’s SunDome Shootout and take on Lynden on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m.
ELLENSBURG — Conway 0, Cade Gibson 23, Morrill 2, Nenley 3, JT Fenz 16, Emmett Fenz 16, Boast 0, Lewis 9.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 27, Garza 7, Cesar Hernandez 13, Galindo 6, Finnegan Anderson 14, Dhantaye Bennett-Joe 15.
Ellensburg=21=18=17=13=—=69
Davis=18=25=15=24=—=82
Highlights: Lee (D) 5 3p; Gibson E) 5 3p; E. Fenz (E) 9 rebs, 8 assts.
---
WENATCHEE 39, PROSSER 35: At Wenatchee, junior Kory McClure netted 16 points for the Mustangs, who nearly overcame being held to three points in the second quarter. The Mustangs finished 2-1 against CBBN teams in the GESA Winter Shootout.
Prosser (2-5) will play in a Spokane tournament on Dec. 28-29.
PROSSER — Koby McClure 3, Phillips 6, Veloz 6, Kory McClure 16, Rivera 2, Flores 2.
WENATCHEE — Amezcua 3, Boyer 3, Loidhamer 12, Bromiley 5, Goodell 12, Cook 4.
Prosser=11=3=11=10=—=35
Wenatchee=6=14=14=5=—=39
---
GIRLS
HANFORD 73, PROSSER 46: At Wenatchee, sisters Lynnea and Iliana Moran combined for 52 points as Hanford handed Prosser its first loss and finished 3-0 in the GESA Winter Shootout.
Malia Cortes hit three 3-pointers en route to a 17-point effort for the Mustangs (6-1), who played without scoring leader Halle Wright for the second straight game.
HANFORD — Iliana Moran 25, Lynnea Moran 27, Woodward 3, Meger 3, Harter 7, Andress 2, Plemoni 2, Parker 4.
PROSSER— Groeneveld 4, Malinez 0, Maljaars 2, Malia Cortes 17, Ibarra 2, Blair 3, Taylor 6, Gomez 0, Lay’lee Dixon 12.
Hanford=15=15=24=19=—=73
Prosser=7=7=13=19=—=46
Highlights: L. Moran (H) 4 3p; Cortez (P) 3 3p.
---
KITTITAS 50, ENTIAT 22: At Kittitas, Elysa Nash scored 10 points and Hope Harris grabbed five rebounds for the Coyotes, who jumped out to a 28-7 lead at the break. Kittitas (3-6) continues nonleague play on Jan. 4 at Warden.
Kittitas won the boys matchup with Entiat, 60-20.
ENTIAT — Barragan 0, Maas 1, Darlington 0, Long 0, Swanson-Hill 8, Quezada 0, Ward 0, Savannah Thrift 10, Bell 3.
KITTITAS — Nevius 2, Harris 3, Moore 3, Faubion 0, Bare 1, Elysa Nash 10, Huber 5, Boguslawski 2, Federwisch 0, Wilson 5, Phillips 1, Deline 2, Rose 5, Both 6.
Entiat=3=4=4=11=—=22
Kittitas=12=16=13=9=—=50
Highlights: Hope Harris 5 rebs; Morgan Nunley 4 stls; Stephanie Nevius 2 stls.
---
BOYS WRESTLING
Toppenish 3-0 in duals
PORT ORCHARD — Abel Nava's 4-3 decision over Bremerton's Thor Mickelson highlighted Toppenish's 3-0 sweep of duals in nonleague competition on Wednesday at South Kitsap High School.
Toppenish 67, Bremerton 6
106: Adan Estrada (T) p. Tanner Urrutia 2:36. 113: Moises Vela (T) p. Jonas Gregor 1:50. 120: Miguel Torrez (T) for. 125: Kiyanno Zuniga (T) p. Gabe Riddle 1:50. 132: Marcos Torrez (T) p. Logan Nichols 1:23. 138: Horacio Godinez (T) p. Jacobi Serrato 3:35. 145: Jeremiah Zuniga (T) md. Brandon Galloway 15-5. 152: Seth Ordaz d. Diego Clemen 7-6. 160: Abel Nava (T) d. Thor Mickelson 4-3. 170: Lars Michelson (B) p. Luis Mendoza 1:53. 182: Kaiden Kintner (T) d. Royal Sorenson 6-1. 195: Armando John (T) for. 215: Josh Luna (T) p. John Zertesuille 1:31. 285: Rocco Clark III (T) p. Emmett Phoenix :28.
Toppenish 62, South Kitsap 6
106: Estrada p. Anthony Manalisay 1:19. 113: Seth Reimer (SK) p. Vela 1:00. 120: Torrez p. Logan Alison 1:55. 125: Zuniga (T) d. Stone Hartford 5-4 (3OT). 132: M. Torrez d. Michel Nunes 4-2. 138: Godinez p. Braden Schouck 3:30. 145: Zuniga (T) p. Isaac Perdut 1:04. 152: Ordaz (T) p. Junior Lindvail 2:23. 160: Nava p. Josiah Crow 1:47. 170: Luis Mendoza p. Gabe Argoso 5:21. 182: Kintner tf. Jacob Gatlin 17-0. 195: John (T) for. 215: Luna d. Jontay McHenry 7-4. 285: Clark III p. David Young :40.
Toppenish 66, Orting 3
106: AJ Subduro (O) d. Estrada 6-1. 113: Vela p. Kelson Reynolds 2:21. 120: Torrez d. Quinton Harding 5-2. 125: Zuniga p. Brock Armstrong 1:13. 132: Torrez d. Bryan Dickerson 7-3. 138: Godinez p. Justice Lopez 5:43. 145: Zuniga for. 152: Ordaz d. Matt Gore 6-0. 160: Nava p. Levi Ducutano :55. 170: Mendoza (T) for. 182: Kintner d. Dalton Reed 4-0. 195: John p. Wyatt Felan 3:51. 215: Luna p. Izaac Myers 2:21. 285: Clark III p. Lane Thomas :46.
