It can often be difficult to tell whether a star at a small high school will succeed in making the jump to college basketball.
Central Washington coach Brandon Rinta said it took about two to three practices before he knew Morton-White Pass standout Matt Poquette could contribute right away for the Wildcats. The fifth-year senior quickly became a mainstay in the post, where he's produced 1,000 points and 500 rebounds while leaving an indelible imprint in Ellensburg.
"He is the type of guy that I know he is going to be successful in whatever he does in life," Rinta said. "I can't say enough good things about him, and he's been just a huge part of our program over the last five years."
The 6-foot-6 forward began his career averaging nearly 10 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a freshman, and those numbers have increased to 12.2 points and 6.7 points per game in his final season. Each year he's maintained a field goal percentage well over 50%, including 53% this season while reaching double figures in 10 of Central's last 11 games heading into Saturday's matchup against Montana State Billings.
But it's at the other end of the court where Rinta said Central will miss Poquette most next season. He's bulked up by about 30 pounds since high school to become a force on the defensive end, often going up against taller opponents.
"The worst thing that can happen to me on a basketball court is that I get scored on," Poquette said. "I can finish a game with five points, but if I do a good job rebounding and defending, then I feel like I've had a good game."
Strong foundation
Poquette arrived in Ellensburg as a 190-pound, slightly undersized post player who spent a lot of time on the perimeter while dominating 2B competition during a stellar senior season.
He chose Central over offers from all but two other GNAC schools, although he briefly decommitted when the Wildcats fired longtime coach Greg Sparling. Rinta already knew Poquette from successfully recruiting his older brother, Kaleb, to Lewis-Clark State, so it only took one meeting in Ellensburg to confirm Matt still wanted to become a Wildcat.
Morton-White Pass boys basketball coach Chad Cramer, Poquette's uncle and an assistant coach during his high school career, said he watched Matt fall in love with basketball in junior high. Cramer recalled Matt barely played during his freshman season as the Timberwolves went undefeated and won a 2B state championship for the second straight year.
Poquette said that time spent learning to play against older, bigger competition later helped him in college, and he focused on rebounding as his ticket to playing time in high-level AAU tournaments with Tacoma-based Washington Supreme and a talented group of upperclassmen at MWP. By his senior year, Poquette was dominating, and he averaged nearly 29 points per game at his final state tournament.
"He was ridiculous in high school," Cramer said. "It was borderline unfair."
Competing at the NCAA Division II level required some adjustments from Poquette, who tried to learn all he could from teammates such as standout sophomore forward Malcolm Cola. Poquette scored 12 points off the bench in a season-opening win at Cal State Monterey Bay, and when Cola went down with an injury, Poquette stepped in to start the last 12 games, scoring at least 14 points five times.
He carried that role into his sophomore season before losing his starting spot after 12 games. An inconsistent season showed flashes of something more, including a 17-point performance on 7-of-10 shooting on Senior Night, before everything changed in March 2020.
Pandemic boost
Following more than a year without basketball other than a six-game spring season, Rinta said, Poquette made the biggest jump of his college career.
Especially early in the COVID-19 pandemic, players at Central and everywhere else could only train on their own outside of gyms, and Cramer said Poquette recognized it as a chance to improve while others got complacent. He stayed in Ellensburg to work out however he could, whether that meant strength training at home, running outside, or shooting at outdoor courts.
"I just knew that COVID was going to end someday," Poquette said. "Coming out on the other side of it you were either going to be a lot better or a lot worse."
He came back prepared for a bigger role, and Rinta saw Poquette's increased confidence translate to more aggressiveness as he averaged career-bests of 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57% during a breakout junior season. Although capable of going for big games — most notably a 25-point, seven-rebound outburst while playing all 40 minutes of Central's season-ending GNAC championship loss last March — Rinta said Poquette's high basketball IQ means he never tries to do too much.
"I think that one of his strengths is his self-awareness in that he knows what he's good at and he sticks with that," Rinta said. "I trust him. He's just very good at understanding where he's had success."
Poquette's hard work in the weight room turned him into more of a threat inside to go along with his midrange jumper and ability to beat bigger defenders off the dribble. Opponents know to factor the preseason all-GNAC selection into their defensive game plan, so he's relied on experience and game film to become a better passer.
Just as important this season for a team that lost its first five league games before winning five in a row to move into fourth place, Rinta said Poquette has provided ideal leadership for a group full of newcomers. That came as no surprise to Cramer, since he saw Poquette step comfortably into that same role during his last two high school seasons.
"His brother kind of ran the show through Matt's sophomore season," Cramer said. "His junior and senior year especially, he had no problems being vocal and saying what needs to be said."
Setting an example
Poquette has provided inspiration for young Morton-White Pass athletes through his exploits on the court and occasional visits to speak with the team from his alma mater, where he's always welcomed with open arms.
Cramer said Poquette comes to summer tournaments and deserves some of the credit for the team's 15-3 record so far this season, since most of the players grew up watching him thrive at the 2B level. The 2018 WIBCA 2B player of the year wants to give back by working in college athletics and ultimately becoming an athletic director.
He's also open to exploring options with the master's degree he's earning this year in information technology and administration management, or even playing pro basketball overseas. Cramer believes Poquette's talented enough to find opportunities and he's willing to see if he can follow the path of his close friend and last year's GNAC player of the year, Xavier Smith, who recently signed to play in Slovakia.
Wherever Poquette ends up, his career will be one CWU coaches can highlight on the recruiting trail, especially for players at smaller schools. The MWP star considered leaving Central last year after graduating with a degree in sports management, but he realized the chance to finish what he started and achieve something special couldn't be ignored.
"I think being here not only made me a better basketball player, but I've learned a lot of life lessons," Poquette said. "It's prepared me for what's ahead."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.