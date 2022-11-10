Two of Central Washington football's top defenders will finally conclude their long, productive college careers Saturday in Ellensburg.
Sixth-year senior linebacker Daeon Hudson said he's expecting some tears when he steps onto the field for a 1 p.m. game vs. UT Permian Basin. Two years before Hudson arrived, defensive tackle Christian Penny arrived on campus and began his journey to become best defensive lineman coach Chris Fisk said he's ever coached.
"In my mind, he's easily the Lone Star Conference defensive player of the year," Fisk said. "I don't think any one player in the Lone Star has as big an impact on the game and the run game as Christian Penny does."
Fisk said the 6-5, 315-pound senior from Pasco can be so dominant it sometimes seems like he's taking it easy in practice just to avoid completely disrupting what the offense wants to do.
After missing the 2018 and 2019 seasons for personal reasons, then seeing the 2020 season disappear due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penny returned to play seven games in 2021. This year he's returned to the dominance that earned him first-team all-GNAC honors in 2017, drawing constant double teams and creating opportunities for his teammates.
Hudson's taken full advantage, moving over to the middle linebacker spot and leading the team in tackles with 74. As a key defensive leader, he's quick to credit Penny and a dominant defensive line for the group's success even in challenging situations this season.
"We know it's on us as a defense, so if we've got to go out there and win a low-scoring game, that's what we've got to do," Hudson said. "We just try to keep each other up."
He's constantly working to build team unity, including before the season when he invited the whole defense to a gathering. Hudson wanted to make sure everyone knew each other and felt welcome, regardless of their age, background or anything else.
Fisk said coaches weren't always sure the Ohio native who started as a nickel back for the Wildcats would even stay on the team, let alone play a significant role. But Hudson's outspoken desire to succeed drove him to fight through adversity on and off the field — his father, Lamar, died in the middle of last season — and earn the full trust of defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Nate Johnson.
"We had meetings (in the offseason) and I told coach Johnson, I want to play (middle linebacker)," Hudson said. "I want to be the captain of the ship."
He's worked hard to study film and learn the roles of every position so he can help guide others. Central's defense emerged as the third-best in the LSC and held unbeaten Angelo State to a season-low 22 points last week, when Hudson led the way with 10 tackles.
Penny added a season-high six tackles, including a sack to help keep the Rams scoreless for the first half. Hudson is confident a young defense can become even better and Fisk said this senior class capably continued a long tradition of quality for Central's program.
"We haven't had every senior class necessarily do that," Fisk said. "I think they've been in every game. They've challenged ever single week."
Free admission for veterans
Central Washington will allow veterans to attend Saturday's game for free with appropriate in recognition of Veterans Day on Friday.
A military ID, veteran ID, Department of Defense Common Access Card and Dependent ID will all be accepted for free admission. Special on-field recognitions and a halftime performance by the Wildcat Marching Band will also honor veterans on the annual Military Appreciation Day at Tomlinson Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.