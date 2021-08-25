The return of college volleyball to its normal season brought two of the Valley’s top players to the same court on Monday.
West Valley graduate Parker Webb opened her senior year at Portland State with the Vikings hosting an exhibition against Central Washington, which is welcoming the addition of Ellensburg grad and Gonzaga transfer Tia Andaya.
Webb, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, is steadily climbing PSU’s all-time career lists with 769 kills, 509 digs and 76 aces. She led her team in Monday’s sweep with 12 kills on .346 hitting.
During Portland State’s delayed 2020-2021 season, which ran from January to March, Webb came on late with four double-doubles in a five-match stretch and paced the Vikings with 161 kills in 18 matches. She’s had 36 matches in her career with 10-plus kills.
Portland State, which as a serious test on Friday at 14th-ranked Oregon, opens Big Sky play on Sept. 23.
Andaya made her CWU debut last Friday against another Big Sky team, Eastern Washington, and collected 11 kills in the Wildcats’ 3-2 exhibition win in Cheney. In Monday’s match at PSU, Andaya had nine kills and West Valley grad Sydney Remsberg collected 11 digs.
Andaya and teammate Ashley Kaufman have been named to the GNAC preseason all-conference team, and the Wildcats were one of three GNAC schools to receive votes in the NCAA Division II coaches preseason poll.
During her two seasons at Gonzaga, Andaya amassed 925 total assists and this spring she led the team with 9.58 per set, which ranks 10th in GU history.
Andaya and Remsberg are both listed as sophomores, with the 2020-2021 season not counting toward eligibility, and they are joined by Alyssa Smith, a freshman from West Valley, and Shaunessy Fisk, a freshman from Ellensburg.
The Wildcats open their regular season at the Western Washington Invitational on Sept. 3-4-5 and play their home opener on Sept. 9 against Hawaii Pacific to kick off of the CWU-SPU Invitational.
• Yakima Valley College will also play its home opener on Sept. 9 with matches against Centralia and Edmonds. The Yaks open their season on Monday with three matches at the Pierce Quad in Lakewood.