The coronavirus pandemic will hurt local college athletic departments financially, but just how painful the unprecedented layoff turns out to be remains unknown.
Central Washington athletic director Dennis Francois said his department already lost $440,000 in revenues with the understandable elimination of student athletic fees for the final quarter of the 2019-20 school year. The loss of summer camps and some donations could also take a toll, not to mention the looming possibility of a shortened or canceled football season.
“For us as a conference, I think we all know we’re in for a bit of a change,” Francois said. “Whether it be a one-year blip or a long-term change, I think that is to be determined.”
The economic stress on Central’s $7 million athletic budget will be much more significant than the one felt at Yakima Valley College, where athletic director Ray Funk said the annual budget’s around $750,000. He said they’re in good shape for now while acknowledging the pandemic could pose a threat to enrollment numbers, which would mean less funding for YVC’s six sports teams.
No spring sports will save some money as well, eliminating travel and other costs associated with the seasons. Recruiting budgets also won’t be utilized, since coaches can’t visit potential student-athletes.
But the lost seasons could bring additional costs next spring if athletes choose to utilize an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and the NWAC. Funk said some YVC softball and baseball players want to return and Francois expects at least five seniors to return for another spring season, with track and field athletes still yet to be determined.
“Ideally, of course we’d like to continue at the same scholarship they’re receiving right now,” Francois said. “But that discussion needs to be had once we have all the data.”
Donations will be critical, especially at Central Washington, where the Wildcat Club provides almost $250,000 annually for athletic scholarships. The fundraising material put together prior to all of the COVID-19 related disruptions recently went out to potential contributors, although in this week’s newsletter Francois noted he’s aware of the difficult economic realities many people suddenly face.
He’s also hopeful those with the means will understand there’s more need than ever, and that will only get worse if teams can’t host their annual camps this summer. CWU basketball postponed its team tournament scheduled for June 27-30, and football coach Chris Fisk acknowledged it’s almost inevitable the football camp in late June will be pushed back as well.
That camp typically generates more than $60,000, which Francois said funds one full-time assistant position. He’s hopeful the NCAA will change its rules to give teams a little more flexibility on when they can hold summer camps.
Of course, it may not matter if prohibitions of large gatherings last into August or later. Francois knows scenarios exist in which football and other fall sports — only volleyball and women’s soccer at YVC — might start later or be canceled entirely, something that’s been discussed at a national level.
In the meantime leaders from every GNAC school continue to meet weekly and coaches like Fisk are encouraging their players to prepare for their season as best as possible in these unusual circumstances. Francois said Central’s athletic budget might not be as enrollment-dependent as some smaller private schools, and he noted he’s heard no complaints so far from the student-athletes.
“I think it just shows kind of their resiliency but also, they’re pretty sharp individuals and they’re cognizant of the situation,” Francois said. “They realize the situation is much bigger than them and their sport and CWU athletics.”