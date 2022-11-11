Central Washington men's and women's basketball teams possessed plenty of offensive firepower last season, when both Wildcats teams put up more points per game than any of their GNAC peers.
The women return perhaps the league's top scorer in GNAC preseason player of the year Samantha Bowman, a Zillah grad returning for her fifth and final season. But Central's coaches will be relying a lot on newcomers to replace significant lost production.
"I think that there's a lot of potential there and it will be yet to be seen what it is," women's coach Randi Richardson-Thornley said. "But I do think we have a lot of great pieces and it's just about the group coming together and trusting what we do."
Bowman earned GNAC first-team honors last year after averaging 16.2 points and breaking the GNAC single-season record with 477 rebounds, or 15.9 per game. Another 414 would tie the league's career record of 1,181, and she's spent plenty of time in practice preparing for double teams in the post.
That's expected to happen a lot more after Central lost its other two first-team all-GNAC players, Kizzah Maltezo and Kassidy Malcolm, to graduation. They combined for nearly 37 points per game while making 152 of the Wildcats' 290 3-pointers.
GNAC men's player of the year Xavier Smith also exhausted his eligibility, leaving a big hole that goes well beyond his team-best 18.4 points per game. The Wildcats also lost two other double figure scorers in guard David Thompson and interior threat Marqus Gilson.
Coach Brandon Rinta said fifth-year senior Matt Poquette will be the team's anchor after averaging 12.8 games a year ago, scoring at least 10 points in all but one of his last 15 games. The 6-foot-6 forward from Morton said he's ready for an expanded offensive role.
"I need to come out and be aggressive on offense and just kind of help take the pressure off some of (my teammates)," Poquette said. "When I've got a bigger guy on me I can stretch the floor out a little bit and go by him or I can post up, too, so it’s just a game-by-game basis and just what the team needs from me."
Fellow returners Colby Gennett and Isaiah Banks could also contribute after playing significant minutes last season. On the women's side, Bowman's confident returning starters Tori Maeda and Sunshine Huerta can provide more offense from the perimeter.
But Richardson said one of her strongest incoming freshmen classes will need to play right away, especially with season-ending injuries for returning guards Brinley Hagemeier and Jenna Troy, along with Central's limited size. Both 6-1 Ashley Schow and 6-3 Chariity Hines figure to learn a lot by going up against Bowman every day in practice.
"Everybody needs a little bit of growth," Bowman said. "Everybody has things they can work on but from where we're at we're in a good spot."
Rinta brought in four Division I transfers, all of whom bring a track record of scoring and shooting well from the outside. But Rinta said the bigger challenge is always finding players who can also defend, so he's looking forward to seeing how this group comes together on that side of the ball.
Selah graduate Noah Pepper could find a role as well after battling injuries during a redshirt freshman season. He'll look for time on the perimeter alongside transfers Landis Spivey, Camron McNeil and Freddy Brown III.
"I'm coming off the bench right now, so (I'm) just bringing that spark the team needs throughout the game for 40 minutes and just trying my best every time," said Brown III, who averaged 28 points per game as a senior at Nathan Hale before spending four years at Montana. "Defense is something that I really try to pride myself on because at my last school they said I couldn't play defense."
Both Central teams face the challenge of starting the season without access to their homecourt at Nicholson Pavilion due to renovations expected to continue through Christmas. The Wildcats are practicing at the Student Recreation Center and expect to play most home games at Ellensburg, with three women's games and one men's game at Yakima Valley College's Sherar Gym.
But they'll start their seasons with three road trips and six road games, beginning with a men's game against Cal State Monterey Bay in Monmouth, Ore. Friday at 5 p.m. At 6:30 on Friday, the women are scheduled to tip off in Nampa, Idaho, against Cal State East Bay, the West Region's No. 1 seed in last year's Division II NCAA tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.