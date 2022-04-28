Central Washington's spring practices have offered a crucial opportunity for the Wildcats' new offensive coordinator to become acquainted with players and implement his new system.
Mike Ferriter arrived about three practices later than everyone else, as the result of an unexpected coaching search after newly hired offensive coordinator Connor Senger joined the Arizona Cardinals in late March. Fisk said Ferriter advanced to the first round of interviews in the initial search, and the former Idaho State offensive coordinator gave the Wildcats a good option who could begin quickly.
"When you're at the Division 2 level losing a coach right before spring football can be detrimental," Fisk said. "(His ability to join spring practices) was a big part of us offering him the job, too."
Idaho State fired head coach Rob Phenicie and his staff last November after a 1-9 season dropped their record to 16-35 in five years. Starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal's season ended due to injury in his third game and the offense ranked near the bottom of the Big Sky in most categories, averaging just 15.3 points per game.
But the Bengals surpassed expectations in Phenicie's first year, largely thanks to Ferriter's dynamic offense. The 12th-place team in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll went 6-5 and ranked second in total offense while averaging more than 37 points per game.
Fisk said Ferriter's success as a wide receiver for coach Bobby Hauck at Montana offered a strong selling point, and the former high school quarterback coached four all-conference wide receivers in three seasons as an assistant at his alma mater. He oversaw an impressive run game early in his tenure at Idaho State and will take on the role of quarterbacks coach at Central, just as he did at ISU.
"I've actually been every impressed with the entire quarterback room," said Ferriter, who's spent a lot of time recruiting in the Seattle area. "Quincy (Glasper) has been very good this spring and he continues to get better every day."
