Central Washington wants to give the SCAC West's defensive lineman of the year a chance to catch passes as a tight end.
Wildcats coach Chris Fisk said Naches Valley defensive end Jesse Benge probably could have played at either spot. But he showed some promise at tight end during a camp in Ellensburg and Central's need was greater at that position due to some offensive changes.
"Jesse is a very powerful young man," Fisk said in a press release. "He also has a high mental drive that will serve him well with his transformation into an elite tight end for CWU."
Three other tight ends joined the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Rangers' senior in signing Wednesday as part of a 29-player class that includes nine defensive linemen. Benge spent a lot of time in the backfield as a senior, recording 22 sacks, double the number he'd produced the previous fall.
Fisk said he would prefer to redshirt Benge and his fellow freshmen during their first year in Ellensburg. However, four-year contributor Sam Sanchez proved in 2017 that a true freshman tight end could play right away when he earned second-team All-GNAC honors.
A loaded group of linemen includes Clackamas (Ore.) defensive end Tyler King, the No. 25th-ranked recruit in Oregon according to 247sports. Central also added the No. 66 player in Washington, Skyview's Ty Evans, as well as the state's No. 72 senior, Archbishop Murphy offensive lineman Issiah Smith.
"We were able to find some talent," Fisk said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. "I think whether they're overlooked or we found some guys, I think that we were able to find some guys that maybe should be playing at Big Sky schools."
Three players from just across the Cascades in Eastlake signed with the Wildcats, highlighted by running back and KingCo 4A MVP Blake Borup. Central plans to convert first-team all-league quarterback Cole Hunt into a wide receiver and Eastlake defensive end Kai Lane brings good size at 6-4, 215 pounds.
Another tight end, Brady Goff, joins his brother, offensive guard Andrew Goff and their North Creek teammate, Stephen Woodward. Fisk said the Jaguars regularly attend Central's summer team camp.
Mountain View's Mitchell Johnson, the 3A GSHL player of the year, signed as the only quarterback in this year's class. Central's expected to bring back its top two passers from last season, sophomore Quincy Glasper and junior JJ Lemming.
Only seven signees came from out-of-state and Fisk said a generous donor allows Central to recruit in northern California, where coaches found Diallo Washington about three years ago. The defensive end from San Francisco won back-to-back section state titles and announced his commitment to Central on Jan. 21.
Fisk said he's still hoping to bring in a couple more high school seniors to help a team that graduated 14 last season, including four All-Lone Star Conference selections. The Wildcats also plan to add some players through the transfer portal who might be more likely to contribute right away.
Other local commitments
With football's signing-day news dominating the circuit Wednesday, Skyler Cassel and Brent Maldonado made their out-of-state intentions official.
Cassel joined West Valley's signing event to ink his commitment to Utah Tech while Maldonado signed with Carroll College in Montana.
Both record-setting quarterbacks in their senior seasons last fall, Cassel was the CBBN's offensive MVP while Maldonado received the league MVP award. Maldonado was recruited as a defensive back.
Prosser's Neo Medrano, the CWAC's two-time defensive player of the year, has committed to Eastern Oregon.
