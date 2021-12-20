IRVINE, Calif. — With Kassidy Malcolm sparking the turnaround with a long-distance barrage, Central Washington’s women rallied with a big second quarter and defeated Cal State Los Angeles 70-62 at CU Arena on Monday.
Malcolm, an Ellensburg grad who scored 20 points in Saturday’s overtime win over Concordia, netted 13 of her 22 points in the second period and buried three 3-pointers in the final 3:29 of the first half for a 39-35 lead at the break.
The Wildcats trailed 20-15 after the first quarter but connected on 10 of 16 shots in the second period. Malcolm’s third trey of the quarter came with 32 seconds left. She finished with four triples and also grabbed nine rebounds.
After building a double-digit lead in the second half, CWU saw its lead cut to 60-54 midway through the fourth quarter. But Malcolm hit a shot that was assisted by Samantha Bowman with 3:14 left and the Wildcats maintained their lead to the finish.
Coming off her 23 points and 29 rebounds against Concordia, Bowman put together 12 points, 17 boards and four assists.
Kizzah Maltezo led Central with 25 points, including three 3-pointers.
“I’m very happy with the growth our team showed this week,” said coach Randi Richardson-Thornley in a school release. “I felt we showed improvement in each of the games we played in becoming more disciplined and trusting one another on the offensive side of the ball. These are two big wins and I’m very proud of what they did.”
Central Washington (7-4), which has won three of its last four games and scored 70-plus points in each, is off until a Dec. 30 home game against Whitworth. The Wildcats remains at home when GNAC play resumes on Jan. 6.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kizzah Maltezo 25, Kassidy Malcom 22, Samantha Bowman 12, Huerta 2, Troy 0, Maeda 5, Heitschmidt 2, Bush 2, Hagemeier 0, Sisul 0. Totals 28-66 5-7 70.
CSLA — Alyssa Fisher 18, Nicole Flennaugh 14, Jada Johnson 12, Lily Buggs 11, Smith 0, Washington 5, Lamb 2, Smoth 0. Totals 27-67 4-8 62.
Central=15=24=14=17=—=70
CSLA=20=15=12=15=—=62
CWU highlights: Bowman 17 rebs, 4 assts; Malcolm 9 rebs, 4-7 3p; Valerie Huerta 5 rebs, 4 assts; Tori Maeda 4 assts.
---
MEN
CENTRAL WASHINGTON 107, BUSHNELL 88: At CWU, the Wildcats shot 54 percent from the field for the game to earn their third straight victory at Nicholson Pavilion.
Xavier Smith made 9 of 17 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and scored 26 points for CWU, and teammate David Thompson had 23 points and seven assists.
The Wildcats (7-2) resume GNAC play on Dec. 30 hosting rival Western Washington.
BUSHNELL — Kaden Sand 23, Stevie Schlabach 15, Logan Sand 11, Nico Wolff 11, Luke Smith 19, Young 0, Anundi 5, Bryant 4. Totals 34-56 9-11 88.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Xavier Smith 26, David Thompson 23, Matt Poquette 19, Marqus Gilson 11, Amari Stafford 14, Gennett 2, Pollard 6, Knight 3, Banks 3, Brizee 0, Hyder 0, Pope 0, Lindgren 0. Totals 38-70 24-28 107.
Halftime: Bushnell 54-53.
CWU highlights: Smith 7 rebs; Poquette 6 rebs, 3 assts; Stafford 3-4 3p; Thompson 7 assts.
