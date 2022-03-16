Kassidy Malcolm’s award train just keeps rolling along.
The Central Washington senior and Ellensburg graduate was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America women’s basketball team for NCAA Div. II on Wednesday.
Currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Administration Management, Malcolm holds a 4.00 GPA in her graduate studies after graduating with a 3.83 GPA in Art Studies & Public Relations.
Malcolm is only the fourth CWU athlete to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American and just the 11th GNAC women’s basketball player to receive the top academic honor.
The Wildcats finished their 24-8 season last week at the West Region tournament, and Malcolm wrapped up her final season averaging 17.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while earning GNAC player of the year honors.
Malcolm and Zillah grad Samantha Bowman, who led CWU to its first GNAC tournament title, were also named to the first team of the NCAA Div. II all-West Region team.
