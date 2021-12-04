BILLINGS — Central Washington pulled away in the second quarter and cruised to a 79-68 road win over Montana State Billings Saturday afternoon.
Ellensburg grad Kassidy Malcolm scored 17 of her 19 points, including five straight during a 9-0 run to put the Wildcats ahead 32-21. Kizzah Maltezo came alive in the second half for 18 of her team-high 22 points and Central’s defense held MSU Billings to just 36% shooting from the field for the game.
The Wildcats (1-1 GNAC, 5-3 overall) will continue their four-game road trip next Saturday at Northwest Nazarene.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Kizzah Maltezo 22, Kassidy Malcolm 19, Maeda 8, Heitschmidt 7, Troy 2, Valerie Huerta 14, Bush 3, Sisul 2, Coulter-Fa’amafu 0. 25-49 21-14 79.
MSU BILLINGS — Taryn Shelley 21, Cariann Kunkel 14, Gardner 5, Nelson 5, Zahn 0, Montague 9, Giese 7, Patton 5, Andreas 2, Boyce 0, Reny 0, Williams 0, Five 0. 24-67 11-12 68.
Central Washington 19 24 18 18 — 79
MSU Billings 14 15 21 18 — 68
CWU highlights: Claire Heitschmidt 8 rebs; Valerie Huerta 6 rebs; Maltezo 4 assts; Tori Maeda 3 stls.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Last-second shot sinks Central
BILLINGS — A putback on an airball with less than a second left sent Central Washington to a 66-64 loss at Montana State Billings.
Matt Poquette’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer went off the back of the rim, officially ending the Wildcats’ three-game win streak despite 13 points in five minutes down the stretch from David Thompson. He finished with a team-high 22 points for Central (1-1 GNAC, 4-2 overall), which will return to Ellensburg for its home opener against Pacific Lutheran next Saturday.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — David Thompson 22, Xavier Smith 13, Gilson 7, Poquette 3, Gennett 0, Micah Pollard 13, Knight 3, Stafford 2, Rose 0, Brizee 0. 21-60 13-21 64. 21-60 13-21 64.
MSU BILLINGS — Damen Thacker 26, Carrington Wiggins 20, Sebastiao 8, Brikat 4, Brown 2, Finn 2, Akpan 2, Ajanaku 2, Elliott 0. 25-53 9-15 66.
Halftime: 30-28 MSUB.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Quigley runs 14:42
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Selah’s Cooper Quigley clocked a career best of 14:42.93 for 5,000 meters at Saturday’s Garmin RunningLane Cross Country Championships.
Quigley, who won the Class 2A state title a month ago, placed 34th out of 308 runners in an epically fast race that was won by Colin Sahlman in 14:03.29. Quigley covered his first mile in 4:38 and passed 23 runners over the last mile.
Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples, the 4A state champion and winner of Yakima’s Sunfair Invitational, was 10th in 14:23.78.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.