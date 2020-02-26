YAKIMA, Wash. — Despite Jenni Johnson’s career night, Yakima Valley’s women could not keep pace on the boards in a 90-76 loss to Wenatchee Valley to close out the NWAC East regular season Wednesday night at Sherar Gym.
Johnson connected on 12 of 16 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and 8 of 9 free throws en route to a 36-point performance for the Yaks, who were outrebounded 44-21.
Yakima Valley finished in a three-way tie for second in the East at 11-5 and will prepare for the NWAC Tournament next month in Everett.
East Valley grad Natalie Andreas led WVC with 23 points and 16 rebounds.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Steen 6, Natalie Andreas 23, Chasity Spady 22, Cariann Kunkel 16, Ashley Taylor Peralta 15, Godwin 8, Foster 0. Totals 37-74 10-10 90.
YAKIMA VALLEY — N. Mills 2, Jenni Johnson 36, Skyles 4, Tarryn Hart 13, T. Mills 5, Rasmussen 8, Willett 0, Aleck 2, Delp 6. Totals 28-62 10-13 76.
Wenatchee Valley 23 16 32 19 — 90
Yakima Valley 13 25 19 19 — 76
YVC highlights: T’Mesh Mills 5 rebs; Kalli Willett 5 assts; Johnson 4-5 3p.
Yakima Valley men fall
Cold shooting led to Yakima Valley’s downfall on the final night of East Region play on Wednesday but the Yaks still have a shot at postseason play.
The Yaks shot 37.3% from the field, including just 2 of 16 on 3-pointers, in an 84-60 loss to Wenatchee Valley at Sherar Gym.
YVC finished in a tie for third at 7-9 and will travel to Walla Walla for a game to decide the East’s fourth and final spot in the NWAC Tournament.
WENATCHEE VALLEY — Everett 2, Malik Parsons 30, Jones 9, Chance Michels 13, Abdullah 6, Pacubas 3, Hatch 3, Watson 0, Seaich 4, Allen 9, Mullen 3, Hopkins 2, LOwe 0. Totals 33-62 9-19 84.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Strom 0, Sanchez 9, Raymond Guillory 16, Buba 0, Chris Murphy 10, Jonathan Gales 12, Fulton 3, Elutilo 3, Gill 7, Kennedy 0, Dent 0. Totals 22-59 14-26 60.
Halftime: Wenatchee 39-28.
YVC highlights: Kieon Gill 8 rebs, 4 assts; Murphy 6 rebs; Guillory 3 stls; Isiah Strom 3 stls.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Central hires OC
Central Washington announced Wednesday Zach Tinker will be the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Tinker coached at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology for the last eight seasons, serving as head coach with an 18-26 record for the last four before leaving last November. He replaces Kelly Bills, who left for the same position at Dixie State after coaching the Division II’s 10th-best scoring offense in his one season at Central Washington.
WCL BASEBALL
Pippins add Kuykendall
Former Yakama Valley College pitcher Seth Kuykendall is one of three recent additions to the Yakima Valley Pippins’ summer roster.
Kuykendall, who played for Pippins’ coach Kyle Krustangel at YVC before moving on to Western Oregon, was 7-2 with a 2.92 ERA for the Yaks last year. He also pitched last summer for the Wenatchee AppleSox when Krustangel was the coach there.
Also joining the Pippins will be two players from Gonzaga University — catcher Stephen Lund and pitcher Owen Wild.