WALLA WALLA — A late goal from Emily Kohout earned Yakima Valley a road draw at Walla Walla Thursday afternoon.
Sophia Pixton made five saves in goal for the Yaks, who fell behind after a goal by Halle Romero in the 31st minute. Kohout found the net in the 81st minute to break her team's 296-minute scoreless streak.
Yakima Valley's home game against Blue Mountain was canceled due to the Timberwolves' injuries, so the Yaks (2-3-2) will return to action next Wednesday at North Idaho.
First half: 1, Walla Walla, Halle Romero, 31:00.
Second half: 2, Yakima Valley, Emily Kohout, 82:00.
Saves: Sophia Pixton (YV) 5, Josey Gunter (WW) 2.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
CBBN
DAVIS 9, SUNNYSIDE 0: At Davis, Charles Gargus hit two doubles, scored twice, drove in three runs and pitched two scoreless innings with four strikeouts for the Pirates on Senior Night.
Grayson McDaniel threw three innings for Davis, which plays at Davis on Friday.
Davis highlights: Joseph Copeland 1-4, 2 runs, 1 IP, 3 K; Grayson McDaniel 2-3, run, 3 IP, 3 K; Leo Lemus 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 1 IP, 1 K; Charles Gargus 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 2 IP, 4 K.
SOUTHEAST 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 11, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 1: At DeSales, Nate Moore, Sawyer Jansen and Tyler Groeneweg combined on a one-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Knights captured the district title and finished 11-5.
Groeneweg was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in the title game and pitched three innings with seven strikeouts in a 5-4 semifinal win over DeSales earlier in the day.
Liberty Chr.=100=00=—=1=1=4
Sunnyside Chr.=333=11=—=11=8=0
Ott, D. Mooney (4) and Dunham; Moore, Jansen (3), Groenweg (5) and Bosma, Moore (3).
SC highlights: Nate Moore 1-4, 3b, 2 runs; Buddy Smeenk 1-2, 3 runs; Tyler Groeneweg 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Matt Roedel 1-1, 2b, RBI; Isaac DeBoer 1-3, RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CWU pair on first team
Senior outfielder Theresa Moyle and sophomore infielder Harlee Carpenter of Central Washington University were both unanimous picks for first-team honors on the GNAC softball all-conference squad released on Wednesday.
Junior pitcher Samantha Stanfield made the second team, and senior pitcher Rhaney Harris and freshman utility player Sasha Mitchell received honorable mention for the Wildcats.