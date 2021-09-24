Yakima Valley’s six-match win streak ended with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 home loss to Spokane Friday night.
Haylee Holker led the Yaks with 12 kills and former Granger standout Nizhoni Tallman posted 11 digs. YVC will return to action next Wednesday at Walla Walla.
YVC highlights: Nizhoni Tallman 11 digs, 2 assists; Haylee Holker 12 kills, 4 digs; Dale Schrier 5 kills, 2 digs; Courtney Standley 17 assists, 7 digs; Alandra Acido-Pastor 5 digs.
CWU upsets No. 15 Western
Central Washington volleyball beat No. 15 Western Washington for the first time in nearly six years, knocking off the Vikings 25-13 to end a 10-match losing streak against their rivals Thursday night.
Former Ellensburg standout Tia Andaya led the Wildcats with her fourth triple-double of the season, posting 14 digs along with team-highs of 16 kills and 26 assists. Central will look to remain unbeaten at home against another ranked opponent when No. 22 Simon Fraser visits Nicholson Pavilion Saturday afternoon.
MEETINGS
Ike trio at QBs
Eisenhower football coach Gary Jimenez, girls soccer coach Noe Gutierrez and assistant football coach Roger Guzman, also the Cadets’ baseball coach who was recently named coach of the Yakima Beetles, will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its luncheon next week. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Pro Players Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
