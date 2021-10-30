SPOKANE — Yakima Valley avenged a loss to Spokane earlier this season by picking up a 25-18, 25-23, 25-23 road win Saturday afternoon.
Haylee Holker led the Yaks with nine kills as they extended their winning streak to four matches, not including a Covid-19 forfeit win from a match against Walla Walla initially scheduled for Friday. Granger graduate Nizhoni Tallman paced the YVC defense with 18 digs.
The Yaks can clinch a postseason spot with a win Wednesday at Columbia Basin.
YVC highlights: Haylee Holker 9 kills, 10 digs, 2 blocks; Dale Schrier 8 kills; Cheyenne Rath 5 kills; Courtney Standley 5 kills, 7 digs, 3 blocks, 16 assists; Zoelene Niuamoa 5 aces; Nizhoni Tallman 18 digs; Alondra Acido-Pastor 11 digs, 16 assists.
---
Central Washngton picks up road win
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington snapped a five-match road losing skid with a 25-19, 25-10, 18-25, 25-16 win Saturday at Northwest Nazarene.
Tia Andaya just missed a triple-double for the Wildcats with nine kills, 24 assists 10 digs and five blocks. Freshman Emma Daoud-Hebert recorded a career-high 12 kills and Ashley Kaufman added 13 for Central, which will return home to host Alaska Fairbanks on Thursday.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 9 kills, 24 assists, 3 aces, 5 blocks; Sydney Remsberg 24 assists, 4 aces, 8 digs; Leanna Shymanski 10 kills, 6 blocks; Hannah Stires 6 assists, 20 digs; Emma Daoud-Hebert 12 kills, 3 blocks; Marianna Payne 9 kills, 2 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 13 kills, 7 digs.
---
---
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Central falls at Western
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington gave up three goals in each half of a 6-0 loss to visiting Western Washington.
The Wildcats put eight shots on goal and will travel to Seattle face first-place Seattle Pacific on Thursday.
First half: 1, WWU, Dayana Diaz (Jenna Killman), 5:00; 2, WWU, Jenna Killman, (Makenzie Burks), 9:00; 3, WWU, Killman (Ashley Nguyen), 22:00.
Second half: 4, WWU, Sophie Butterfield (Darby Doyle), 52:00; 5, WWU, Doyle (Burks), 60:00; 6, WWU, Sophie Bearden Croft (Nguyen), 77:00.\
---
BASKETBALL
CWU men roll in exhibition
ELLENSBURG — Central Washington topped Lincoln 90-72 in its first exhibition of the season Friday night at Nicholson Pavilion.
Long Beach State transfer Shaden Knight and Santa Clara transfer David Thompson led the Wildcats with 18 points, followed closely by Idaho transfer Xavier Smith's 17 points. Junior Micah Pollard rounded out the double-digit scorers for Central with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
The Wildcats hit 14 of 28 from beyond the arc and made more than 57% of their field goal attempts, as well as 14-of-16 free throws. An early 11-0 run put Central in control and it cruised to a 47-33 halftime lead over the Oaklanders, who are coached by Seattle Supersonics Hall of Famer Gary Payton.
It was the first game Central's played in front of a home crowd since a 69-66 win over Concordia on Feb. 22, 2020, and the Wildcats won't return to Nicholson Pavilon until a Dec. 11 game against Pacific Lutheran. They'll play one more exhibition at Washington next Thursday before opening the regular season Nov. 12 at Cal State Monterey Bay.
---
Beauchamp shines in pro debut
DES MOINES, Ia. — MarJon Beauchamp led G League Ignite with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the team's first exhibition game Friday night.
The Yakima native put up huge numbers for Yakima Valley College last spring and earned a spot on the team featuring several top NBA prospects. Beauchamp's hoping to improve his stock for the 2022 draft and got off to a good start by shooting 7-of-14 from the field and coming up with two steals in the Ignite's 98-87 loss.
