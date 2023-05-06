Yakima Valley split a doubleheader against Wenatchee Valley on Saturday, setting up a pivotal final week for the Yaks' postseason hopes.
Kyle Williamson doubled twice in a seven-inning 13-2 win before YVC left 10 men on base in a 7-1 loss at Parker Faller Field. Meanwhile, Big Bend swept Treasure Valley to moved into a tie for fourth place with Yakima Valley, just one game ahead of Wenatchee Valley.
The fourth and final playoff spot will be decided next week, when the Yaks (11-13 NWAC East, 17-29) face Big Bend (11-13, 19-23) for four games, starting with a doubleheader Wednesday in Yakima. Wenatchee Valley (10-14, 20-26) will play four games against last-place Treasure Valley.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Carson Judd 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K, BB; Peyton Rickard 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Kyle Williamson 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Gray 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Kevin Corder 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Brennan Carbonell 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Rickard 2-5, run, RBI; Williamson 1-5; Brandon Faire 2-3.
-
MEN'S SOCCER
United wins opener
Yakima United started scoring early and never stopped in a season-opening 31-0 win over shorthanded Seattle City Saturday night at Sozo Sports Complex.
Davis graduate Michael Raya tallied eight goals and Grandview grad Mario Negrete added six, all before halftime against a new Evergreen Premier League team that began the game with eight players and lost one to a first-half red card.
Cultures FC will visit Yakima United Sunday for a Washington Super Cup semifinal, set to kickoff at 3 p.m.
First half: 1, YUFC, Ray Figueroa (Juan Mendoza), 2:00; 2, YUFC, Mario Negrete, 4:00; 3, YUFC, Michael Raya (Mendoza), 5:00; 4, YUFC, Figueroa (Negrete), 9:00; 5, YUFC, Negrete, 10:00; 6, YUFC, Raya, 12:00; 7, YUFC, Raya (Sebastian Navarro), 15:00; 8, YUFC, Raya (Negrete), 18:00; 9, YUFC, Figueroa, 20:00; 10, YUFC, Negrete, 23:00; 11, YUFC, Raya, 26:00; 12, YUFC, Negrete (Raya), 27:00; 13, YUFC, Raya (Negrete), 31:00; 14, YUFC, Nico Hernandez, 34:00; 15, YUFC, Isai Rodriguez, 35:00; 16, YUFC, Raya, 36:00; 17, YUFC, Raya, 39:00; 18, YUFC, Hernandez, 40:00; 19, YUFC, Rodriguez, 42:00; 20, YUFC, Mendoza, 45:00.
Second half: 21, YUFC, Michael Gonzalez, 48:00; 22, YUFC, Gonzalez, 50:00; 23, YUFC, Hernandez, 52:00; 24, YUFC, Rodriguez, 62:00; 25, YUFC; 26, YUFC; 27, YUFC; 28, YUFC; 29, YUFC; 30, YUFC; 31, YUFC.
-
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Goff shines in spring game
ELLENSBURG — Connor Goff's two interceptions carried the first team defense, Team Black, to a 33-21 win over Team Crimson in Central Washington's spring game Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium.
The Wildcats' top receiver from last season, Davis graduate Marcus Cook, posted 42 yards receiving and last year's starting running back, Tre'Jon Henderson, ran for two touchdowns and a game-high 82 yards. Freshman Justin Brennan led Central's first team offense by running for 44 yards and completing 15 of 30 passes for 206 yards, including 55 to tight end Titan Phillips.
-
COLLEGE MEN'S RUGBY
Wildcats go 2-2 in Houston
HOUSTON — Central Washington dropped two straight matches after a hot start at the Men's Premier 7's Rugby Championships in Houston Saturday.
The Wildcats routed Air Force 24-7 and toppled Texas A&M 27-7 in their first two 14-minute matches. But their offense went silent in a 21-0 loss to Army to complete pool play, and they couldn't hold an early lead in a 17-12 quarterfinal loss to Davenport.
Central's scheduled to face Penn State at 8 a.m. Sunday.
-
COLLEGE WOMEN'S RUGBY
Central falls in quarterfinals
HOUSTON — Central Washington began the day strong before falling 24-12 to Life in the quarterfinals of the Women's Premier 7's College Rugby championships Saturday in Houston.
Kai Brandt-Templeton converted three tries in the Wildcats' first two pool play matches, a 27-5 win over West Chester and a 29-0 win over Long Island. They also lost 24-7 to Dartmouth and will return to action Sunday with a consolation match against American International College scheduled to start at 7:40 a.m.
