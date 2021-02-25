Yakima Valley Pippins coach Kyle Krustangel grew his summer roster to 34 with the addition of three collegiate players from California on Thursday.
Johnny Giannola of San Diego State, Weston Janavs of Pomona-Pitzer and Julian Washburn of San Francisco have joined the West Coast League team for the 2021 season, which opens at Yakima County Stadium on June 4.
Giannola is a third baseman from Santa Margarita Catholic High School who helped his team win 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship as a junior.
Janavs and Washburn are both right-handed pitchers. Janavs' Pomona-Pitzer squad includes first-year pitching coach Chris Petrosie, who played for Krustangel at Yakima Valley College in 2016 and was the NWAC MVP. Washburn, a junior from Lewiston, Idaho, has an 8-3 career record at San Francisco and made an appearance against UCLA last weekend.
---
MEETINGS
QBs to resume
Athletic directors Bob Stanley from Davis and Paul Stephens from Eisenhower will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club Monday at its new meeting site at SunTides Golf Course. The weekly meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. in the Players Club Lounge.
All pandemic guidelines will be met, with seating limited to 40 persons in the recently redecorated lounge, which has a non-pandemic capacity of 90.
For the past 72 years, the club has met at various locations, including the Sports Center, YMCA, Turf Club, Johnny’s, YVC Dormitory cafeteria, JB’s Restaurant, Shari’s, and most recently the now-closed Jackson’s. The QB Club was established in 1948 as a booster club for Yakima Valley College, which had started its first season of football in the fall of 1947. Babe Hollingbery, the legendary WSU football coach from 1926 to ‘42, who moved to Yakima after his retirement, became the driving force to start the club.
---
COLLEGES
CWU games postponed
Central Washington University has postponed two women's basketball games against Seattle Pacific this week out of what the school described as "abundance of caution for the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff."
CWU still has a men's basketball series scheduled with Saint Martin's, starting with a home game at Nicholson Pavilion on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Central women are scheduled to play Saint Martin's on March 5 and 6.