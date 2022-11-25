LONGVIEW — Yakima Valley showed off its depth and explosiveness in a rematch of last season's NWAC semifinals Saturday night at the Red Devil Classic in Longview.
The defending champion Yaks topped Olympic 101-93 to open the season behind 58.3% shooting and nine players who scored at least six points. Sophomore Godwin Ilumoka led the way with 28 points on 12-of-14 shooting off the bench, along with six rebounds and three assists.
West Valley graduate Conner Turner just missed a double-double, recording 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists for YVC. Sophomore Jamon Kemp, son of Seattle Supersonics legend Shawn Kemp, led a host of newcomers with 10 points.
An early 6-0 run put the Yaks ahead for good, 12-7, and they eventually extended their lead to 15 points on Wyatt Dunning's three with less than three minutes left in the first half. Olympic couldn't get any closer than six points the rest of the way.
Yakima Valley shot 9-of-16 from 3-point range and won the rebounding battle 38-29. The Yaks' bench scored 53 points despite the absences of Javonte Darrett and Bright Kari, two players expected to contribute once they return from injuries.
They're return to Myklebust Gymnasium to face host Lower Columbia in Saturday's semifinals. YVC beat LCC 88-72 in the championship of last season's Red Devil Classic.
YAKIMA VALLEY — Conner Turner 19, Cole 8, Tinley 8, Tinner 7, Dunning 6, Godwin Ilumoka 28, Kemp 10, Atazhoon 9, Bates 6, Joe 0. Totals 35-60 22-36 101.
OLYMPIC — Naysean Baisy 24, Wayne Jamison 22, Barreon Holland 12, Green 7, White 6, Owen Cross 20, Paden 2, Gall 0, Nance 0. Totals 32-67 19-27 93.
Halftime: 46-35 YVC.
YVC highlights: Turner 9 rebs, 4 assts; Ilumoka 6 rebs; Mason Tinley 4 assts.
-
Wildcats fall short
NAMPA, Idaho — Central Washington's second-half rally came up just short in a 69-67 loss to Midwestern State at Northwest Nazarene.
Camron McNeil's 3-pointer capped off an 11-1 run to bring the Wildcats within two with 56 seconds left but they could never quite draw even despite another three by McNeil to give him 15 points. Matt Poquette scored a team-high 21 points for CWU and Selah graduate Noah Pepper added a career-high 11 points in 17 minutes off the bench.
"Noah has been doing a good job of moving the ball and making shots for us," coach Brandon Rinta said "We have needed his feel on the offensive end."
Central trailed by just one point at halftime before giving up seven straight points, and the deficit grew to as big as 14 while the Wildcats missed 17 of their first 20 3-point attempts against a zone defense. Rinta said Central needs to find more consistent scorers to support veterans Poquette and Isaiah Banks, who contributed 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 1-4 heading into another game in Idaho Saturday afternoon against Azusa Pacific. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m.
MIDWESTERN STATE — Jermane Carter 15, Marquis Davison 13, Pierre Sanders 10, Hamilton 6, Ogechi 5, Washington 8, John Weger 6, Teal 4, Gibson 2, Alevok 0. Totals 26-56 11-20 69.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Matt Poquette 21, Isaiah Banks 10, Hector 6, Gennett 2, Gilbert 0, Camron McNeil 15, Noah Pepper 11, Brizee 2, Taylor 0, Kamalu-Vargas 0, Brown III 0, Spivey 0. Totals 28-61 5-8 67.
Halftime: 30-29 MSU.
CWU highlights: Banks 7 assts, 2 stls; Poquette 8 rebs.
-
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Central struggles in first loss
DENVER — A slow start and an off night for its star player doomed Central Washington to its first loss of the season against No. 21 Colorado School of Mines.
The Wildcats' second-half rally wasn't nearly enough to avoid a 72-53 loss, as Samantha Bowman scored just four points and grabbed seven rebounds. She averaged 20.1 points and 14.6 points per game in her first four games.
Central fell behind 9-0 before Sunshine Huerta's layup nearly four minutes after the opening tip. She scored her team's first seven points on her way to a game-high 23 poinst and the Wildcats trailed by 25 at halftime after shooting just 33% from the field.
Freshman Asher Cai added 13 points for CWU, which fell to 4-1. Central's scheduled to play one more game in Denver at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against host Regis University.
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES — Josephine Howery 19, Sammy Van Sickle 15, Ashley Steffeck 11, Megan Van de Graaf 11, Rios 3, Nichols 5, Davis 4, Stock 4, Baum 0, Sabus 0, Siebert 0, Kantor 0. Totals 30-80 5-12 72.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON — Sunshine Huerta 23, Asher Cai 13, Bowman 4, Maeda 4, Schow 3, Heitschmidt 4, Johnson 2, Smith, Coulter-Fa'amafu 0, Bush 0. Totals 19-50 6-15 53.
CSM=25=21=14=12=—=72
CWU=9=12=18=14=—=53
CWU highlights: Samantha Bowman 7 rebs; Tori Maeda 7 assts, 6 rebs; Claire Heitschmidt 7 rebs; Cai 3 stls.
