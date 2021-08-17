White Swan graduate Gabby Sanchez, who recently finished her sophomore season on Mt. Hood Community College's volleyball team, has been named the NWAC's top female scholar athlete for the 2020-2021 year.
Sanchez was recently honored at the NWAC Hall of Fame banquet as the Art Feiro award recipient. She is moving on to the University of Washington to pursue a bachelors' degree.
A setter at White Swan and Mt. Hood, Sanchez will also be nominated for the National Alliance of Two-Year College Athletic Administrators scholar athlete award.
---
CWU volleyball picked third
Sophomores Tia Andaya and Ashley Kaufman have earned GNAC preseason all-conference honors for Central Washington volleyball, which has been picked to finish third behind Western Washington and Alaska Anchorage.
Andaya is an Ellensburg graduate who transferred from Gonzaga, where she received All-WCC honorable mention as a setter last spring. Kaufman, an outside hitter, missed last season with an injury but ranked 19th in kills during the GNAC's 2019 season.
The Wildcats have an exhibition match at Eastern Washington on Friday.