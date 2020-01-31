YAKIMA, Wash. — West Valley’s Lani Makalii qualified for the Class 4A state championships with a third-place finish in Friday’s CBBN district girls bowling tournament at Nob Hill Lanes.
Makalii posted a series of 556 and closed with a high game of 203.
Wenatchee captured the lone state team berth with a dominant performance, winning by 236 total pins.
The state championships are next Friday and Saturday at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place.
Team scores: Wenatchee 3,614, West Valley 3,378, Eastmont 3,378, Eisenhower 3,270.
Winner: Jaiden Thompson (Wen) 622 (262 high game).
Local highlights: 3, Lani Makalii (WV) 556 (203); 6, Nora Cox (WV) 497 (176); 7, Rayanne Mills (WV) 493 (188); 9, Sadi Summers (Ike) 492 (172); 10, Sydney Turner (Ike) and Cristina Rincon (Davis) 471; 15, Mackenzie Bates (Su) 451; 17, Kaylynn Jeffery (Ike) 445; 18, Mya Martinez (Su) 436.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Wildcats split openers
LAS VEGAS — Alyssa Benthagen and Katie Cunningham combined for five RBI to help Central Washington defeat San Francisco State 8-7 in the Desert Stinger Invitational on Friday.
The Wildcats opened their season with an 11-3 loss to Oklahoma Christian. CWU’s Gracie Dwyer knocked in a pair of runs in that game.
Play resumes on Saturday.
Game 1Central Wash. 000 21 — 3 4 3
Oklahoma Chr. 442 1x — 11 13 0
Womack, Stanfield (2) and Moyle; Lewis, Dean (5) and Dennis.
CWU highlights: Gracee Dwyer 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; Paige Liikala 1-1, HR, 2 RBI.
Game 2
SF State 510 000 1 — 7 7 1
Central Wash. 026 000 x — 8 8 4
Minteer, Mitchell (3) and Luckie; Williams, Strasser (6) and Benthagen.
CWU highlights: Alyssa Benthagen 2-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Katie Cunningham 2-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central drops opener
TURLOCK, Calif. — Adam Fahsel had two hits with a double in Central Washington’s 10-1 opening loss to Stanislaus State on Friday. The two teams play two more games Saturday.
Central Wash. 000 001 000 — 1 3 1
Stanislaus St. 030 041 20x — 10 14 1
Hirai, Hoefer (5), Turner (8) and Engel; Tinsley, Stropky (7) and Bolton.
CWU highlights: Adam Fahsel 2-4, 2b; Justin Hampson 1-2, run.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
CBBN
LEAGUE QUALIFIER AT MOSES LAKELocal highlights200 medley relay: 4, Eisenhower 1:54.83; 5, West Valley 1:58.69. 200 free: 5, Maxx Black (NV) 2:00.00; 7, Roman Rossmeisl (WV) 2:08.50. 200 IM: 4, Ian Muffet (Z) 2:15.62; 7, Dallin Kibbe (Z) 2:31.09. 50 free: 3, Sam Bagnall (WV) 22.96. Diving: 2, Joseph Oplinger (Ike) 360.05; 3, Tyke Stewart (Ike) 292.25. 100 fly: 8, Logan Magalei (Ike) 1:04.56; 10, Levi Middlebrook (WV) 1:06.15. 100 free: 4, Bagnall (WV) 52.58; 7, Black (NV) 53.73. 500 free: 9, Ross Vincent (NV) 6:07.18. 200 free relay: 4, West Valley 1:42.97; 7, Naches Valley 1:58.13. 100 back: 7, Stewart (Ike) 1:04.93; 9, Middlebrook (WV) 1:05.95. 100 breast: 5, Muffet (Z) 1:09.45; 8, Leif Van Doren (NV) 1:12.36. 400 free relay: 3, Eisenhower 3:58.84; 4, West Valley 4:04.56.