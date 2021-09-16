Wapato’s Gustavo Lopez will step into the octagon for the first time in nearly six months Saturday night in Las Vegas.
The former Wolfpack wrestler’s scheduled to face Heilli Alateng, a 29-year-old from China nicknamed “The Mongolian Knight.” They’ll compete in the second fight on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 192 in Las Vegas, set to start at 1 p.m.
Lopez made his UFC debut in June 2020, when he lost by decision to Georgian international Merab Dvalishvilli, the No. 10 bantamweight in Tapology’s latest world rankings. Five months later Lopez picked up his first UFC win by submitting Anthony Birchak in Round 1 and the 32-year-old former Combate Americas champion lost to Adrian Yanez last March.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Wildcats win fourth straight match
BILLINGS, Mont. — Central Washington stormed back after losing their first set to extend their winning streak to four matches Thursday at Montana State Billings.
The Wildcats played their first true road match and beat Montana State Billings 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 in the GNAC opener for both teams. Ashley Kaufman led the offense with 13 kills and Hannah Stires posted 20 digs for the Central defense.
A two-match road trip will conclude Saturday at Seattle Pacific, which picked up its fifth straight win Thursday night.
CWU highlights: Tia Andaya 8 kills, 20 assists, 15 digs; Sydney Remsberg 2 kills, 23 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs; Leanna Shymanski 7 kills, 7 blocks; Ashley Kaufman 13 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs; Mackenzy Borek 8 kills, 3 digs; Hannah Stires 5 assists, 20 digs; Marianna Payne 9 kills, 5 blocks.
COLLEGE RUGBY
Two CWU players named to Team USA
Central Washington’s Jack Wendling and Sui A’au have been chosen to play 7’s for Team USA at upcoming competitions, the university announced Thursday.
Wendling, who recently played for USA Rugby’s U23 squad, will join the team for the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series at Vancouver Sept. 18-19 and Edmonton Sept. 25-26. A’au, the center who graduated from Central in 2020 and played for Team USA in February, hopes to earn her first cap for the 7’s team at the Fast Four tournaments in Vancouver Sept. 18-19 and Edmonton Sept. 20-21.
MEETINGS
Dumas, Stanley at QBs
Davis football coach Jay Dumas and athletic director Bob Stanley will be guests of the Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its luncheon next week. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at SunTides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.