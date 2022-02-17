TOPPENISH — An impressive shooting display carried Toppenish to a dominant 62-22 win over Royal in a loser-out game between the SCAC’s No. 3 seeds Thursday night.
The Wildcats made sure the West came out on top thanks to a 14-0 run to end the first quarter and seven 3-pointers for the game, including three from Alvina Meninick. She scored 19 points and Jadyn Johnson posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds to lead Toppenish into Saturday’s winner to Regionals, loser-out game against Connell, which beat College Place 45-28.
ROYAL — Wardenaar 5, Larsen 4, Jensen 2, Wilhelm 5, K. Allred 0, Piercy 0, Orth 3, Bergeson 2, Andersen 0, R. Allred 0, Morgan 1.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 19, Cuevas 0, B. Peters 8, Cisneros 0, Tati Camacho 10, Hill 3, C. Peters 2, Sanchez 5, Norman 0, Jadyn Johnson 11, McCord 2, Landa 2.
Royal 6 8 6 2 — 22
Toppenish 22 13 12 15 — 62
Toppenish highlights: Jadyn Johnson 14 rebs, Natalia Sanchez 5 stls.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CWAC
PROSSER 53, GRANDVIEW 38: At Grandview, the No. 3 seed Mustangs pulled off another upset to win the district championship and earn a spot in next week’s Regionals. They’ll learn their opponent Sunday, and No. 1 seed Grandview will host a winner to Regionals, loser-out game against Ellensburg.
ELLENSBURG 55, EAST VALLEY 41: At Ellensburg, Cade Gibson scored 12 points to lead four players in double figures for the No. 2 seed Bulldogs in a loser-out game. Tyrus Johnson scored a game-high 16 points for East Valley.
EAST VALLEY — Tyrus Johnson 16, Hooper 6, Esquivel 9, Field 0, Calhoun 1, Sluder 0, Taylor 0, Staymates 4, Locke 5.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 10, Conaway 0, Cade Gibson 12, Morrill 0, Fortier 0, Nealey 5, Andaya 7, JT Fenz 11, Emmett Fenz 10.
East Valley 6 12 10 13 — 41
Ellensburg 15 12 15 13 — 55
EWAC
MABTON 63, WHITE SWAN 50: At Mabton, Jesus Carreon scored 15 points to lead the Vikings to Regionals in a loser-out game.
White Swan 11 14 15 10 — 50
Mabton 18 34 14 15 — 63
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Smith earns award
The GNAC gave Central Washington’s Xavier Smith its player of the week award after the senior guard averaged 20.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Wildcats to two wins in three games.
He scored 26 points in last Saturday’s 81-80 overtime win over Alaska Anchorage and hit the game-tying 3-pointer in regulation as well as the game-winner. Smith’s leading the conference with 19.2 points per game while shooting 52% from the field, including 39% from 3-point range.
MEETINGS
QBs to host Rotondo
Davis girls wrestling coach Eric Rotondo will be the featured guest at next week’s Yakima Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon. The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
